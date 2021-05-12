Oxygen (Netflix film) — Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D, Horns) brings this survival thriller to Netflix. Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglourious Basterds) stars as a woman who has no idea why she’s waking up in a cryogenic pod. She’s running out of oxygen, fast, all while attempting to find her way out of this awful situation.

The Upshaws (Netflix series) — Mike Epps and Kim Fields star in this sitcom about a Black working class family, but of course, family life is wayyy messier than it initially seems. Wanda Sykes not only co-created this show but stars as a sardonic sister-in-law, and hopefully, they’ll get through this together.

Kung Fu (CW, 8:00pm) — A mid-twenties Chinese-American woman takes a life-changing journey to an isolated Chinese monastery. Upon her return, she must banish crime and corruption in her hometown with newfound martial arts skills and Shaolin values. This week, Jin and Lei-Li go on a surprise date, and Nicky must change plans after her weapon-retrieval mission doesn’t go as planned.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Ace and Nancy are at odds, and then a stranger at The Claw starts looking for Nancy. It turns out that he’s a mysterious billionaire.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Senator Elizabeth Warren, David Boreanaz

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Wanda Sykes, Max Minghella, Mod Sun Ft. Avril Lavigne

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser, J.PERIOD Ft. Black Thought & Tiffani Gouché

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Sharon Stone, Matthew Rhys

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Aidy Bryant, Barry Jenkins

In case you missed this pick from last Wednesday:

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — (Netflix limited series) — Netflix continues to delve deeper into the true crime realm with new selections every month, from the ongoing Unsolved Mysteries revival to bingeworthy limited series like Murder Among The Mormons and Joe Berlinger’s haunting Crime Scene anthology show. Now, the streamer is taking on the case of serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam,” who was arrested and convicted after a stream of murders in the late 1970s. Upon Berkowitz’s capture, New Yorkers felt a sense of relief after Berkowitz could no longer stalk the streets, but journalist Maury Terry (author of Ultimate Evil) didn’t rest easy. He felt convinced that Berkowitz had a partner, at the very least, and this limited documentary series will dive down the rabbit hole with him. This might be a cautionary tale or the path to the elusive truth or both.