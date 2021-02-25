Punky Brewster: Season 1 (Peacock reboot series) — Hear me out here on this one. Reboot madness won’t stop (no matter what we do), and after NBCU’s streaming service did the Saved By The Bell thing (which is already renewed for a second season), the progression toward Punky Power shouldn’t be too surprising. In this series, Punky’s a single mom who finds herself inspired by meeting a young orphan who possesses of all her old spunk. Both Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson reprise their roles, and Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Punky’s ex-husband. Did she go by “Punky” or “Penelope” while taking wedding vows? I kind-of need to know.

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX on Hulu) — It’s the next-day drill for FX on Hulu shows, thank goodness. The John Singleton-co-created series returns for the Season 4 premiere, and the show picks up with Franklin reemerging from his near-grave. In doing so, he aims to regain control over his empire prevent an all-out war of drug violence in the mid 1980s, Reagan-era streets of America.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — A memorial to honor Wade’s wife leads Natalie to realize that memories of her own mom are beginning to fade.

Clarice (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The Silence of the Lambs franchise sees Clarice Starling looking for the psychological key that’ll open doors on a suspect’s confession while aiming to prove that she’s fit for duty.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Michael Peña, Ava Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Regina King, Vic Mensa featuring Wyclef Jean

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Eddie Murphy, Eve Hewson, The Kid Laroi

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jodie Foster, Holly Humberstone

Late Night With Seth Meyers — David Spade, Jason Mantzoukas, Raghav Mehrotra

In case you missed this recent awesomeness:

I Care A Lot (Netflix film) — Rosamund Pike’s got the Gone Girl hair again, which sends out some palpable vibes to be certain. She portrays a court-appointed guardian for elderly wards, and she’s siphoning their assets in an elaborate racket. However, she meets her match in a gangster played by Peter Dinklage, who’s got his own game while representing a mark (Dianne Wiest), who has no living heirs or family but has ruthless designs of her own. Dinklage has got a stare that can bore straight into your soul, and Pike can be as cold as they come, so this movie should be a deliciously dark treat for all.

Tell Me Your Secrets: Season 1 (Amazon Prime series) — Viewers of The Undoing are gonna dig this series for a few reasons, including the presence of Lily Rabe (who portrayed Grace’s best friend, Sylvia) as Emma, who’s a very Gillian Flynn-esque character with a mysterious and troubling past. Two other mysterious and troubling characters — John (Hamish Linklater), a former serial predator and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother of a missing daughter — make up one neck of a mysterious and troubling triangle. The motives of all involved grow murkier as the season wears on, and this show is bingeable as heck.