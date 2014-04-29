What’s On Tonight: Robin Sparkles Comes To The Aid Of the Agents of SHIELD

Marvel Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) — During SHIELD’s darkest hour, Coulson receives assistance from Agent Maria Hill, who comes out as Robin Sparkles and takes all the bad guys who escaped from the Fridge TO THE MALL.

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode title, “A Muddy Road,” refers to a zen parable that urges you to see the situation as it truly is instead of letting your religious or personal views blind you. This show is obsessed with parables, by the way.

New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Jess organizes her first middle-school dance and asks the guys to chaperone at the event. Please let Ferguson be the watchdog.

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — The “boy’s” dad makes a surprise visit. Let’s hope that he takes Marcus with him when he leaves.

Trophy Wife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — It’s back! Tonight, Kate’s plan backfires when she encourages Warren to make new friends. Oh, Warren, so hopeless.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Fun Fact: Her father is the cousin of Senator Chuck Schumer. Tonight, Chuck Schumer’s cousin’s daughter judges a strip show.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: STUPID PET TRICKS ARE BACK on Letterman; Diane Keaton is on Fallon; Eric Stonestreet and Jessey Tyler Ferguson stop by Kimmel; Ferguson has Valerie Bertinelli; Matt Lauer and Matt Walsh are on Seth Meyers; and Robert Rodriguez is on The Colbert Report.