Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Funnyman Keenan-Michael Key joins Bear to do the daredevil-in-nature thing, and there’s an unorthodox method of transportation involved as they go on an adventure in Ireland’s lava fields. The landscape is positively lunar in places, and there’s a 200-food cliff involved too. This sounds like a not-so-funny and life-altering experience, yet hopefully in an ultimately positive way.

National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot (National Geographic on YouTube) — This short-form documentary series will run for six episodes to tell powerful stories of women who are leading violence-and-poverty-stricken communities. From Brazil to Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana, and Tennessee, this series will show these women standing up while remaining unafraid to dream and lead. Each episode will release weekly before debuting as a full-length documentary special on the Nat Geo channel.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00pm) — Calls involving parents and children are the name of the game tonight, including a birthday party run amuck.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 9:00pm) — Disaster (and a bloody one at that) strikes at an ice cream shop, and a boy gets lost at his own birthday party while Owen’s seeing an “intervention.”

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO, 9:00 & 10:00pm) — Tonight will see a double-dose installment of a five-part documentary series from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson in a project directed by The Bridge‘s Henrik Georgsson. Follow along while Berg and Johnson retrace what happened on a frigid night when a small Swedish village saw a woman murdered and a neighbor shot before a nanny confessed to the acts of violence while citing a strange motivation.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — Debris off the coast ends up affecting a diver to the point where he inadvertently erases his sister’s existence, as Bryan and Finola are plotting their next move.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, Ally and Paul are having major problems, and Paul refuses to discuss what happens while Luke won’t go to school.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Magic Johnson, Kate Upton, Moneybagg Yo

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Anna Kendrick, Phil Donahue, Marlo Thomas

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — We’ve got another blockbuster-type movie in our living rooms this weekend, and this incarnation promises to be R-rated to the max with plenty of carnage in tune with the video game. Among other qualifications to that point, James Wan produced, so that makes sense! In all seriousness, this is a more serious treatment than the 1990s film, and we’ll get to see Sub-Zero hunting down MMA fighter Cole Young, and someone will end up being the loser of the “finish him” concept. HBO Max released the first seven minutes of the film ahead of time, if you’d like to get a taste of the bloodshed coming to your TV screen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — It’s finale time. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are still doing their buddy action-comedy thing, but things accelerated quickly (to put it mildly) when John Walker turned Captain America into a villain and got booted from the gig. This led to an honest-to-God surprise cameo, but there’s still plenty of loose ends to clean up. Who’s the Power Broker? Can the show decide if the Flag Smashers are baddies, or nah? Let’s all root for an action-packed finale with clarification on the Sharon Carter/Batroc issue and then send Bucky to Aruba, alright?