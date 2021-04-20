Sasquatch (Hulu series) — So officially, this is a documentary series, although the Duplass Brothers are behind the project, so you gotta know that the show’s approach will be anything but straightforward. The series promises to dig into a gruesome triple homicide that was allegedly carried out by Bigfoot back in the 1990s. Investigative journalist David Holthouse promises to tell the craziest story that he’s ever heard, even after his undercover dives into Nazi groups and violent gangs. He heads back to the Redwoods (and the infamous Emerald Triangle) in search of the truth about those homicides, and somehow, there’s a bunch of cannabis involved, and that could directly be tied to the murders? This title arrives on April 20, so that (and the tone of the trailer, with distorted voices and a purposefully over-dramatic approach) probably tells us a lot.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00pm) — Henry Louis Gates, Jr. digs in with Gretchen Carlson and Don Lemon about their family tree and how they overcame career biases while learning from relatives who faced similar challenges.

Philly D.A. (PBS, 9:00pm) — The newest Philly District Attorney isn’t having the easiest introduction on the job. He’s trying to make the case fo police misconduct, so get ready for a twisty ride.

Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — This new series launches with a double dose. The story goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. When a seemingly unrelated shy student suddenly becomes massively popular, well, things look pretty strange.

Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Bright’s on a new case about an escalating killer that’s caught the attention of an online vigilante group who’s attempting to halt the mayhem.

Black-ish (ABC 9:00pm) — Bow and Dre host Junior and Olivia for dinner, but things are not going too well in the new apartment. Uh-oh.

Mixed-ish (ABC 9:30pm) — Rainbow helps her best friend plan a birthday party, and of course, this needs to be an extra-cool party with all the stops, as Paul and Alicia are doing battle elsewhere.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Lena’s on a mission with the Super Friends, but she’s not entirely into it, and Supergirl might have a shot to escape that Phantom Zone, but there’s a catch.