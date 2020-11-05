Save Me Too (Peacock Original series) — Lennie James (Morgan from Fear The Walking Dead) returns to his other show (the first season was called Save Me) to continue as Nelly, whose life changed forever when he was accused of kidnapping his daughter. She’s still nowhere to be found, but new suspects and secrets surface, and this is bit of a redemption story inside of a London-set thriller story.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix documentary series) — One of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina gets the spotlight while this show digs into the strange circumstances of the death of María Marta García Belsunce.

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix film) — Holiday fare is in full swing, this time with service members at a tropical U.S. Air Force base rallying to remain open in the face of semi-nefarious forces.

Paranormal (Netflix series) — A doctor in 1960s Egypt dives into eerie supernatural events while hoping to unravel a series of mysteries behind unusual cases.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The good of the whole becomes the priority for Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack as they fully launch their plan.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Talon wants answers when Tobin’s clearly got a secret while returning with an army in tow. Meanwhile, a Throne Room fight gets ugly… and deadly.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — An intriguing new addition to the U.S.S. Discovery crew helps rekindle some past memories while Sarek’s looking for assistance elsewhere.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — David Duchovny, Jon Pardi

Late Night With Seth Meyers — David Sedaris

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Christine and the Queens