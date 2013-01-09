What's On Tonight: 'Stars In Danger: The High Dive,' Which We Swear We Are Not Making Up

Stars In Danger: The High Dive (Fox) – We told you a few months ago they were going to make this two hour celebrity high-diving special, and sure enough, here it is. The contestants include David Chokachi, JWOWW, and Antonio Sabato Jr., so you can tell it’s going to be excellent. (FYI: There is a 100% chance I am watching this. I am part of the problem.)

I Get That A Lot/The People’s Choice Awards (CBS) – A lot of TV sites are specifying that Dallas star Larry Hagman filmed his segment of I Get That A Lot “before his death,” as though they needed to clarify that the number one network in America wouldn’t plop a famous corpse in the middle of a shopping center for some laughs. Actually, now that I think about it — and re-read the first entry in tonight’s listings — this is probably a good idea.

Modern Family/Suburgatory/Nashville (ABC) – Hey, Sofia Vergara’s boob fell out of her shirt the other night during a fight in a bar. Figured you should know.

American Greed: Scams, Scoundrels and Scandals (CNBC) – One time a criminal on this show got busted because the cops found a To Do List that had “Launder Money” as the first entry. This may be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on television.

American Horror Story: Asylum (FX) – Still too scary. You may watch it if you like, though.

Washington Heights (MTV) – Two-hour series premiere. From TV Guide: “A reality series following a group of friends in New York City as they pursue their individual ambitions.” WAIT. A GROUP OF KIDS TRYING TO MAKE IT IN THE BIG CITY??? WHERE DO THEY EVEN COME UP WITH THIS STUFF???

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Ryan Gosling on Kimmel; Josh Brolin and Kathryn Bigelow on Letterman; Steven Wright on Ferguson; Dave Salmoni on Leno; William H. Macy, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Rachael Ray on Fallon; Jeff Bridges on The Daily Show; and Ricky Gervais and Deepak Chopra on Conan.