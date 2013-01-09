What's On Tonight: 'Stars In Danger: The High Dive,' Which We Swear We Are Not Making Up

#What's On Tonight
Editor-at-Large
01.09.13 16 Comments

Stars In Danger: The High Dive (Fox) – We told you a few months ago they were going to make this two hour celebrity high-diving special, and sure enough, here it is. The contestants include David Chokachi, JWOWW, and Antonio Sabato Jr., so you can tell it’s going to be excellent. (FYI: There is a 100% chance I am watching this. I am part of the problem.)

I Get That A Lot/The People’s Choice Awards (CBS) – A lot of TV sites are specifying that Dallas star Larry Hagman filmed his segment of I Get That A Lot “before his death,” as though they needed to clarify that the number one network in America wouldn’t plop a famous corpse in the middle of a shopping center for some laughs. Actually, now that I think about it — and re-read the first entry in tonight’s listings — this is probably a good idea.

Modern Family/Suburgatory/Nashville (ABC) – Hey, Sofia Vergara’s boob fell out of her shirt the other night during a fight in a bar. Figured you should know.

American Greed: Scams, Scoundrels and Scandals (CNBC) – One time a criminal on this show got busted because the cops found a To Do List that had “Launder Money” as the first entry. This may be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on television.

American Horror Story: Asylum (FX) – Still too scary. You may watch it if you like, though.

Washington Heights (MTV) – Two-hour series premiere. From TV Guide: “A reality series following a group of friends in New York City as they pursue their individual ambitions.” WAIT. A GROUP OF KIDS TRYING TO MAKE IT IN THE BIG CITY??? WHERE DO THEY EVEN COME UP WITH THIS STUFF???

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Ryan Gosling on Kimmel; Josh Brolin and Kathryn Bigelow on Letterman; Steven Wright on Ferguson; Dave Salmoni on Leno; William H. Macy, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Rachael Ray on Fallon; Jeff Bridges on The Daily Show; and Ricky Gervais and Deepak Chopra on Conan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSAMERICAN GREEDi get that a lotLARRY HAGMANstars in dangerWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP