What's On Tonight: 'Stars In Danger: The High Dive,' Which We Swear We Are Not Making Up

Stars In Danger: The High Dive (Fox) – We told you a few months ago they were going to make this two hour celebrity high-diving special, and sure enough, here it is. The contestants include David Chokachi, JWOWW, and Antonio Sabato Jr., so you can tell it’s going to be excellent. (FYI: There is a 100% chance I am watching this. I am part of the problem.)
I Get That A Lot/The People’s Choice Awards (CBS) – A lot of TV sites are specifying that Dallas star Larry Hagman filmed his segment of I Get That A Lot “before his death,” as though they needed to clarify that the number one network in America wouldn’t plop a famous corpse in the middle of a shopping center for some laughs. Actually, now that I think about it — and re-read the first entry in tonight’s listings — this is probably a good idea.
Modern Family/Suburgatory/Nashville (ABC) – Hey, Sofia Vergara’s boob fell out of her shirt the other night during a fight in a bar. Figured you should know.
American Greed: Scams, Scoundrels and Scandals (CNBC) – One time a criminal on this show got busted because the cops found a To Do List that had “Launder Money” as the first entry. This may be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on television.
American Horror Story: Asylum (FX) – Still too scary. You may watch it if you like, though.
Washington Heights (MTV) – Two-hour series premiere. From TV Guide: “A reality series following a group of friends in New York City as they pursue their individual ambitions.” WAIT. A GROUP OF KIDS TRYING TO MAKE IT IN THE BIG CITY??? WHERE DO THEY EVEN COME UP WITH THIS STUFF???
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Ryan Gosling on Kimmel; Josh Brolin and Kathryn Bigelow on Letterman; Steven Wright on Ferguson; Dave Salmoni on Leno; William H. Macy, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Rachael Ray on Fallon; Jeff Bridges on The Daily Show; and Ricky Gervais and Deepak Chopra on Conan.
“feel out her shirt”? Freudian slip there, sweetie.
Fixed. Long day. Lots of shows to recap and make silly drawings of.
There is no way this isn’t a train wreck. There is also no way I won’t check in on said train wreck.
Better show, Stars In Danger: The Train Wreck. Run them over with trains. Everyone dies.
What the fuck is the point of a picture that blurs out the nipple. TMZ you are not good at your job.
Holy shit they had to go all the way up to Washington Heights to find people who were actually still young and striving in Manhattan? Next year it will be “MTV’s Wilmington, DE: Because Rent Is Still Too Damn High in NYC.”
You didn’t need the exposition… I’d recognize Chokachi anywhere.
The UK had a celebrities do the high dive show on Saturday too. It was called Splash! It must be another of those inexplicable Dutch reality TV phenomenons that allows TV executives from other countries to stripmine.
In all seriousness, does NO ONE have a link to an uncensored version of that Sofia Vergara pic?? WHAT IS THIS NATION COMING TO?
Seriously! It should have been on the front page of New York Times.
That artwork belongs in the MS Paint Hall of Fame. Steroids or no.
I would watch Stars in Danger if it was 2 hours of animated awesomeness in the style of that banner pic.
Not listed above: watching the other stuff from last night that you missed because you watched Justified 6 times
American Horror Story is going to be utterly fantastic tonight.
If I could I would cancel Suburgatory after watching tonight’s episode. Despite wanting to have sex with pretty much every female cast member.
Sigh. Even Ana Gasteyer.
I’M A MONSTER! A monster, I tells ya!