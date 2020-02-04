State of the Union Address (NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — President Donald Trump’s taking over the networks for his customary address in the House chamber before a joint session of Congress. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response from East Lansing High School, and there will surely be plenty of analysis (and social media reactions) in the aftermath.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Iris’ life is in danger following an explosive story from The Citizen. She refuses to hide and takes defensive action, all while Barry’s dealing with the Crisis fallout and troubling over Oliver Queen’s wish.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Legends arrive in 1947 Los Angeles following another blip, and they’re now in pursuit of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel while he rubs elbows with the Hollywood Elite. Can, Sara, Ray, and Constantine hatch a plan to successfully capture him?

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now. Here are some fresh Netflix offerings as well, in case you’d like to skip the politics tonight and catch up on relaxing fare.

BoJack Horseman: Season 6, Part 2 (Netflix series) — The once-famous horse of Hollywoo has had quite a narcissistic run, through reckoning and redemption, but now, a past mistake may be too much for him to overcome. We’ll miss this scathing look at fame, mental health issues, addiction, and toxic masculinity, all played to perfection by razor-sharp writing embodied by a pitch-perfect Will Arnett and his co-stars.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix series) — The third time (remains a) Hellish charm for Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch, who’s on a mission to rescue her warlock boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), from the grips of Madame Satan in Hell. In the process, she must convince The Fright Club to join the efforts while also contending with Prince of Hell Caliban. Oh, and Greendale’s also under threat from pagans, so yes, all Hell has broken loose.

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The socially awkward, late-blooming Otis (Asa Butterfield) returns for more mortification from his sex-therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). This season, there’s a Chlamydia outbreak at school, so clearly, everyone involved could use a little more, well, sex education.

Uncut Gems (Netflix) — A24’s Safdie Brothers movie with a career-defining performance from Adam Sandler is now available for the streaming. The Sandman has never been more hypnotic or tumultuous, so do yourself a favor and watch (or rewatch) this one while wondering what the Academy was thinking with that Oscar snub.