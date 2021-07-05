The Beast Must Die: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo star in this revenge-thriller series (which originally aired on BritBox UK and achieved a viewing record) that has already been renewed for a second season. The story’s based on Nicholas Blake’s 1938 novel and revolves around a mother who’s hell-bent upon avenging her son’s death, all while a detective’s working the case and hoping hoping to solve matters before mom takes justice into her own hands. Meanwhile, the detective’s suffering from PTSD, and yes, this sounds like an enormously chaotic show, but it’s so crushingly executed that you’d be gripping your seat arms if you watched it in a theater. (Note: Although AMC+ will stream the first two episodes of the series on July 6, AMC will wait a week for a traditional premiere on July 12.)

All American (CW, 8:00pm) — Simone’s aunt (who’s a journalism professor) receives a visit from the gang, all while both Simone and Olivia see the campus life differently than they expected.

The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after a stash of valuable coltan leads to new overlords, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Soon enough, there’s the prospect of Greylock becoming a sovereign nation, which will present problems of its own. This week, Sarah’s digging into how to create an independent currency for Greylock, and Grover opens up to Danny about Corinne.

In case you missed this pick from last Monday:

Relentless (Discovery+) — This Blumhouse Television/Stick Figure Entertainment series releases three episodes of this journey by an obsessive filmmaker (Christina Fontana) to uncover what really happened to a missing young woman (Christina Whittaker), a 21-year-old who left a 6-month-old child behind in Missouri. Less than a year later, Fontana touched base with the family and soon found herself staring down a trail of conspiracies and betrayal while becoming part of the story. Fontana soon realized how accounts lacked consistency across the board during interviews, and it’s fair to say that the filmmaker risked her own career and safety while bringing this story to her audience.