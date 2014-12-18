What’s On Tonight: ‘The Colbert Report’ Says Goodbye

The Colbert Report (Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m.) — The bitter end is upon us as Stephen Colbert sits across from his friend Grimmy and gives us our daily helping of truthiness for the final time.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, and Maroon 5 are scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden for this holiday concert special. Phil Collins is not.

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, 8:25 p.m.) — The Tennessee Titans go to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in an epic matchup between… a pair of teams that are 2-12. Feel the excitement.

Mom (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — In the fall finale, Christy and Bonnie sit in during Violet’s therapy session and things get uncomfortable when they share bits about the family.

The People Magazine Awards (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Do we really need another awards show?

White Collar (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Peter takes on The Pink Panthers to help Neal as we all say goodbye to White Collar and Matt Bomer’s fedora in the series finale.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — In the fall finale, Holmes and Watson search for a cop killer while working with the NYPD.

Covert Affairs (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Assassins chase after Annie and McQuiad as they try to escape Argentina and get back to the warm embrace of Peter Gallagher’s eyebrows in the season finale.

Conan to Go (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — During his five years on TBS, Conan O’Brien has built up an incredible library of comedy bits that are powered by his uncommon and hilarious remote segments. This primetime special (which is on in place of a Big Bang Theory re-run, I think) collects the best of them.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Christine Baranski and Jenny Lewis on Kimmel; Rosie O’Donnell on Letterman; Jim Parsons on Ferguson; Amy Adams, Nick Offerman, and The Foo Fighters on Fallon; Christoph Waltz on Meyers; Chris Rock on The Daily Show; Grimmy appears on The Colbert Report; and Orland Bloom and John C. McGinley on Conan.