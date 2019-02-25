NBC

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this new drama from NBC follows a former CIA operative turned traitor, who’s serving a life sentence but recruited by an FBI agent to track down a notoriously dangerous criminal.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The show returns for its final stretch of episodes with Clary facing an impossible choice as the rest of the team mourns her apparent demise.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After a week spent sussing out which of the women were serious about him, Colton begins his hometown visits and faces the family of one bachelorette who needs convincing.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Malcolm and Marty compete for the same Tinder match while Gemma gets her car repaired at Calvin’s shop, and Tina waves her payment without her husband’s consent.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Andi pushes Adam to giver her own desk at the office as the guys begin using Lowell’s new bachelor pad as a hangout to escape their home lives.

I Am the Night (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Jay and Fauna set out for Hawaii. Fauna hopes to find her mother, Tamar Hodel, to find out why she was put up for adoption as a baby while Jay hopes the women can shed light on the case that ruined his career.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum is hired by a woman to prove that her son didn’t kill his girlfriend and has only 24 hours to do so before the accused accepts a plea deal.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy and Carter’s bond grows stronger as he prepares her for Fanning’s endgame while Brad and Lila revisit their past relationship as they try to save Amy from Project NOAH.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — As the new chief of surgery, Dr. Han works to keep Shaun out of the operating room permanently after deciding he’s more of a liability than an asset.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Katy Perry, Javier Bardem, Lil Pump

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Robert Irwin, Robert De Niro, Florida Georgia Line

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Legend, April Ryan, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Epcar

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Conan: Ben Sinclair