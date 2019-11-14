What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Place’ Judges All Of Human Existence

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The new experiment is practically over, and the Judge is back to determine whether it was a success and, as a result, what will happen to all of humanity. No, really. Eleanor and the gang’s efforts have all been about trying to save human existence. No pressure!

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Mateo has an important immigration hearing coming up and he’s nervous. Has he done, or been doing, anything to be a model citizen? (Or, at least look like one?) But never fear, because Amy and Jonah are here to help him run a toy drive and give back to the community… at least, until another charity intervenes.

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean may have started the show’s final season with a big bang that literally freed all the souls from hell, but their work has become routine as of late. Or, at least that was until a new, odd case dropped in their laps.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie gets an impressive offer from a new fellowship, but accepting it would force her to make big changes to her life. Seeing this, Gary wonders about the direction his own life is taking.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Kristen, David, and Ben comb through open murder cases to see if any of them match a young woman’s murder confession during an apparent exorcism. So, did Bridget really kill someone? And if she did, was she really possessed by a demon at the time?

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Bonnie goes big and takes the stand at Nate Sr.’s murder trial. Unfortunately, doing so triggers a seemingly random accident with grave consequences for her and everything she believes.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Ray has encountered many enemies in his line of work, though because of its inherent dangers — and his skills — they haven’t always lasted too long. Sadly, neither do his friends.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

