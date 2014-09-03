What’s On Tonight: The Return Of Football Means The Return Of ‘The League’

#What's On Tonight #The League
Editor-at-Large
09.03.14 11 Comments

The League (FXX, 10 p.m.) – Season premiere. Andre gets confidence and the guys attend a funeral. No idea if those are related. Maybe Andre kills someone and the rush from taking a life makes him feel all-powerful and invincible. Maybe he’s a serial killer now. It could happen.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season finale. We find out who correctly thought they could dance. Everyone else was either hopelessly deluded or full of sh*t. That’s the lesson here.

Legends/Franklin & Bash (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) – Legends deals with a VX gas attack tonight, and Franklin and Bash take on a corrupt cop who’s probably shaking down their hot tub repairman or something. I can’t wait for these shows to do a crossover.

The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – I’m really digging this season of The Bridge. Everyone on the show is terrifying. I can’t believe Ray is still alive. Here ends my review of The Bridge.

Wahlburgers (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – The episode descriptions for this show have become almost a weird kind of minimalist art. Tonight, via TV Guide, “Donnie gets homesick while on tour, so Paul tries to cheer him up.” What does that have to do with a hamburger restaurant? NO ONE KNOWS.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Crews on Kimmel; Kristen Wiig, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and The New Pornographers on Letterman; Blake Shelton, and Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim on Fallon; Justin Theroux on Conan; David Arquette and Inbar Lavi on Ferguson; and Gwen Stefani, Andy Roddick, and Counting Crows on Meyers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#The League
TAGSTHE LEAGUEWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP