What’s On Tonight: The Return Of Football Means The Return Of ‘The League’

The League (FXX, 10 p.m.) – Season premiere. Andre gets confidence and the guys attend a funeral. No idea if those are related. Maybe Andre kills someone and the rush from taking a life makes him feel all-powerful and invincible. Maybe he’s a serial killer now. It could happen.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season finale. We find out who correctly thought they could dance. Everyone else was either hopelessly deluded or full of sh*t. That’s the lesson here.
Legends/Franklin & Bash (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) – Legends deals with a VX gas attack tonight, and Franklin and Bash take on a corrupt cop who’s probably shaking down their hot tub repairman or something. I can’t wait for these shows to do a crossover.
The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – I’m really digging this season of The Bridge. Everyone on the show is terrifying. I can’t believe Ray is still alive. Here ends my review of The Bridge.
Wahlburgers (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – The episode descriptions for this show have become almost a weird kind of minimalist art. Tonight, via TV Guide, “Donnie gets homesick while on tour, so Paul tries to cheer him up.” What does that have to do with a hamburger restaurant? NO ONE KNOWS.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Crews on Kimmel; Kristen Wiig, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and The New Pornographers on Letterman; Blake Shelton, and Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim on Fallon; Justin Theroux on Conan; David Arquette and Inbar Lavi on Ferguson; and Gwen Stefani, Andy Roddick, and Counting Crows on Meyers.
Is there any way to find out when The Bridge and The League will be available on Hulu?
Is it Ted? Did he succumb to his Full Blown Teds?
Worse, is it Rafi and Dirty Randy’s funerals?
Although I’d be okay with Rafi being dead if they took the Beerfest approach and brought in a new character, Fafi?, and had him be Rafi’s long lost brother.
Easiest prediction ever: Pete is an insufferable douche tonight.
Pete is a douchey name so you can’t blame him.
Worst character on TV.
Well, just read a review of the League and they call tonights episode a classic. I am cautiously optimistic after last season’s unevenness.
How is this season of the Bridge? I enjoyed the 1st season but was too busy to pick up with the 2nd…Really all I cared about was Linder anyway.
Linder is my favorite part of this season, even though we don’t see a whole lot of him (his beard is way longer and makes him look like me, which might color my judgment). The show as a whole is way spookier and more atmospheric, and Frye and Adriana are more front and center. I think it’s definitely worth your time, especially with Franka Potente showing up as TV’s best villain since Lorne Malvo
A good female villain…that’s interesting I haven’t seen one of them since Margo Martindale on Justified. I will have to try to make time to watch the 2nd season at some point.
Perhaps you should ask your local cable provider…because The League and ALways Sunny are two of the funniest shows on TV.