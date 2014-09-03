What’s On Tonight: The Return Of Football Means The Return Of ‘The League’

The League (FXX, 10 p.m.) – Season premiere. Andre gets confidence and the guys attend a funeral. No idea if those are related. Maybe Andre kills someone and the rush from taking a life makes him feel all-powerful and invincible. Maybe he’s a serial killer now. It could happen.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season finale. We find out who correctly thought they could dance. Everyone else was either hopelessly deluded or full of sh*t. That’s the lesson here.

Legends/Franklin & Bash (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) – Legends deals with a VX gas attack tonight, and Franklin and Bash take on a corrupt cop who’s probably shaking down their hot tub repairman or something. I can’t wait for these shows to do a crossover.

The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – I’m really digging this season of The Bridge. Everyone on the show is terrifying. I can’t believe Ray is still alive. Here ends my review of The Bridge.

Wahlburgers (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – The episode descriptions for this show have become almost a weird kind of minimalist art. Tonight, via TV Guide, “Donnie gets homesick while on tour, so Paul tries to cheer him up.” What does that have to do with a hamburger restaurant? NO ONE KNOWS.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Crews on Kimmel; Kristen Wiig, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and The New Pornographers on Letterman; Blake Shelton, and Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim on Fallon; Justin Theroux on Conan; David Arquette and Inbar Lavi on Ferguson; and Gwen Stefani, Andy Roddick, and Counting Crows on Meyers.