The Stand: Premiere (CBS All Access) — Constant Readers will appreciate this fresh take on Stephen King’s epic novel, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest post-apocalyptic works of fiction. Those who are afraid of checking into pandemic land can rest assured that the show feels like an unlikely antidote to the hellish things that humanity has seen this year. The show also goes non-linear in order to avoid wading through the superflu like the book did, since this isn’t really a “pandemic” story but one about the rebuilding of society and the archetypal battle between good and evil.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) — It’s finale time, y’all, so who’s the murderer? Kaley Cuoco busts away from the The Big Bang Theory with a fun flight of (darkly comedic) fancy. She plays portrays an airline stewardess whose international jet-setting lifestyle includes falling into bed in various countries with various handsome men. During the course of one particularly fateful encounter, Cassie wakes up next to the dead body of a one-night stand. She spends the rest of the series attempting to clean sh*t up. Surrender to this madcap ride.

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (HBO Max documentary special) — High school seniors who’ve been remote schooling let it all out with songs while expressing how strange it is to have one’s high school experience be cut short in the blink of an eye. Well, almost. You know what happened this year, and it’s still happening, but these resilient kids are here with tune from their spring musicals that were cancelled. Enjoy.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — The firefighter drama’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle while Ben’s dealing with Loss and Jack an Inara increase their bonds. Heroic efforts also lead to conflict with cops who are feeling a little less heroic.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9:00pm EST) — The new COVID-19 reality continues for the Grey Sloan crew as the hospital surges, along with surrounding hospitals, and a controversial surgery rattles Owen and Amelia.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Wade the Widower’s still played by Walton Goggins, which is fantastic news for all involved, including the audience. This week, Wade’s dealing with weird chemistry on the job while Delta and Michelle clash.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The U.S.S. Discovery must get creative to survive unprecedented forces and move towards home while in unfamiliar territory.

