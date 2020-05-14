If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Wrong Missy (Netflix movie) — Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions has unleashed it’s latest outrageous comedy upon the streaming giant. This film stars David Spade as a guy attempting to text-woo his dream lady at a corporate-island retreat, but then a blind date (Lauren Lapkus) shows up instead, and this ends up being an example of texting gone wrong. Will there be a happy ending from Happy Madison, though? Gotta watch to find out.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s attempting to gain some clarity to nab some new opportunities, but unexpected opportunities prevail, which doesn’t sound like a bad thing. Pepper’s also attempting to make things work with Jorge and Josie.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jess is growing suspicious of Felix’s meeings with Murphy, and Dean’s attempting to keep Chloe away from Murphy as well. This Murphy sounds like bad news!

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tattooed Jane’s attempting outreach to gain access to a high-level conference, where tattoo intrigue probably awaits, or maybe just a nice trip outside the pandemic universe.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Analise must contend with a surprise witness, and Connor’s trying to persuade the K3 to adapt to a different plan.

Desus And Mero: Jesse Williams

Conan: Nikki Glaser

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Chris Evans, Mo Willems, Maroon 5

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tracy Morgan, Bazzi