Welcome To The Blumhouse (Amazon Prime films) — Blumhouse rarely swings and misses, so this is promising news when big Halloween gatherings won’t be such a good idea in 2020. Stay safe everyone, and pop some popcorn for a quadruple feature (the first two films are brand new, and the second two are a week old):

– Evil Eye — What looks like a perfect romance transforms into a nightmare when a mom believes that a dark connection is influencing her daughter’s boyfriend.

– Nocturne — An elite arts academy becomes ground central for a disturbing sibling rivalry, in which one sister becomes unnaturally inspired by a dead classmate’s notebook.

– The Lie — Joey King stars as a teenage daughter who confesses to killing her best friend. This, naturally, results in even more lies and deception.

– Black Box — Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie star in this story about a single father involved in a tragic car accident agrees to an experimental treatment that results in a terrifying identity crisis.

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix comedy special) — The fast-living comic heads to the wilderness with friends in search of self-care and the reinvigoration of mind, body, and soul.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Susie’s terrifying dream doesn’t deter her from heading to the swamp with Matthew, and the police dig into Alec’s death while bypassing Abby’s evidence.