Welcome To The Blumhouse (Amazon Prime films) — Blumhouse rarely swings and misses, so this is promising news when big Halloween gatherings won’t be such a good idea in 2020. Stay safe everyone, and pop some popcorn for a quadruple feature (the first two films are brand new, and the second two are a week old):
– Evil Eye — What looks like a perfect romance transforms into a nightmare when a mom believes that a dark connection is influencing her daughter’s boyfriend.
– Nocturne — An elite arts academy becomes ground central for a disturbing sibling rivalry, in which one sister becomes unnaturally inspired by a dead classmate’s notebook.
– The Lie — Joey King stars as a teenage daughter who confesses to killing her best friend. This, naturally, results in even more lies and deception.
– Black Box — Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie star in this story about a single father involved in a tragic car accident agrees to an experimental treatment that results in a terrifying identity crisis.
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix comedy special) — The fast-living comic heads to the wilderness with friends in search of self-care and the reinvigoration of mind, body, and soul.
Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Susie’s terrifying dream doesn’t deter her from heading to the swamp with Matthew, and the police dig into Alec’s death while bypassing Abby’s evidence.
Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — A brand new country star’s big plans to celebrate her debut album go down the tubes while his mom keeps tabs in the background.
Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform, 10:30pm EST) — Actor turned Obama administration member turned actor Kal Penn (House, the Harold and Kumar trilogy) is here to celebrate the changes that young voters can make. This promises to be a non-partisan approach with comedic sketches and in-depth interviews that will help Gen Z be even more impactful than they already are. This week, Kal discusses the current U.S. healthcare system, including how it came to exist and what can be done to make it better.
