We’re Here (HBO, 9:00pm) — Nope, you’re not looking at a photo of Beyoncé. This ^^ would be the fabulous Shangela (of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame), who’s back with the rest of the Queens (including Bob and Eureka) in Spartanburg, South Carolina after COVID interrupted the first round. In Season 2, the trio will continue to recruit small-town residents (in this case, that would be Noah, Faith, and Olin) and train them for onstage moments that they never dreamed possible.

The Babysitter’s Club: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The updated dramedy series continues to adapt the best-selling Ann M. Martin books to follow friendships that evolve through the opening of a babysitting business. New members arrive, along with new lessons and new journeys, but thank god that they always remember what’s most important.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — A high-school homecoming celebration becomes ground central for truck-bound mayhem, and Harry’s working through his kidnapping’s aftermath with the help of Athena and Michael.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 8:00pm) — It’s showdown time for Jones, and Liz is working to save the love of her life, but does she trust herself?

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — It’s like Sliding Doors but with TV Prince James Wolk (Watchmen, Mad Men, Political Animals, Zoo) and no Gwyneth Paltrow. If that’s not enough to make you climb aboard, consider that Wolk not only plays a rock star (!) but two other Joes in parallel timelines. This week, the Joes must each confront an unfamiliar challenge. Music Joe looks for his son, Cop Joe’s in a shooting aftermath, and Nurse Joe’s looking toward a career opportunity.

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu) — The acclaimed graphic novel gets its due as a dystopian TV drama starring Diane Lane as the globe’s de facto president. Her son becomes, as the title suggests, the very last man on Earth following an apocalyptic event that pretty much obliterates the Y chromosome. Although the Y appears to refer to the chromosome, the show takes a nuanced approach and does not operate on a merely gender-binary level.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard, James Blake Ft. Slowthai

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ron & Clint Howard, Sec. Hillary Clinton, Louise Penny

In case you missed these weekend picks:

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+ special) — After several Muppets-themed Christmas offerings, it’s about time that we’ve received a spooky installment, and let’s face it, more Miss Piggy is always a good thing. Gonzo takes center stage here while attempting to survive the evening in (according to the synopsis) “in the most grim grinning place on Earth.” The special’s actually inspired by all four of the Disney Haunted Mansion attractions that are scattered around the globe, expect original songs, along with plenty of celebrity cameos along with the all-star Muppets cast.

Madame X (Paramount+ movie) — In this concert documentary, Madonna takes viewers on tour with her (from way back in January 2020, so pre-pandemic, obviously) all the way to Lisbon, Portugal. Her set included 48 onstage performers, including other musicians and dancers, and she’s here to share her vision with the rest of the world. Her statement on the film points towards reaching out to fans “at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”