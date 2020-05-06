What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Colin Robinson gets promoted at work and that confidence, coupled with his growing abilities, upsets the power dynamic in the house.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jughead must submit a story as part of his college application process so he weaves a dark tale about a high school gang’s plan for revenge against their principal that hits a little too close to home.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A crucial immunity challenge leaves the remaining seven players making moves to ensure they reach the finals.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The final five singers compete in the quarter-finals tonight.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The family enjoys an all-expenses-paid trip to California thanks to Anna-Kat’s win with The Wildflower Girls but Katie’s determined that the vacation be less business and more birthday celebration.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Tally questions who she can trust as secrets come to light during the witches’ final training exercise at Citydrop.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will tries to distract himself from thinking about Angie by smothering Douglas with attention while Angie faces her growing feelings for Derek in a surprising way.

SEAL Team (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Davis suspects the terrorist leader they’re after has ties to Jason while the team heads out for a time-sensitive mission.