What’s On Tonight: A Truce Ends On ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Vanessa Bayer guest-stars as a love interest for the most snooze-worthy vamp in the house while the truce between the undead and the werewolves of Staten Island is put in jeopardy thanks to Laszlo’s vulva topiary hobby.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cookie and Luscious hash out their problems and try to keep the tour afloat after Andre reveals his health struggles to the Empire family.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The castaways compete in a classic immunity challenge where concentration is key before a heated Tribal Council takes place.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Erica tries out for a spot on Jeopardy!, and Barry realizes he might not be over Lainey when he develops a crush on someone new.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey and CB encourage a rebellious student radio club until a rogue DJ starts spreading rumors about them.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Petra must confront their feelings for each other when the kids fail to get along, and Rafael tries to make peace with the idea that the life he imagined might look very different.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Hayle and Dylan’s plan to quietly elope before the birth doesn’t go as planned.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Simone is faced with a difficult choice when Star’s health takes a turn for the worse, and Carlotta and Gravity throw a Legend Tribute concert to campaign for the ASA Awards.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Quentin must find a way to access Fillory’s reservoir of magic while Margo becomes a fish mom.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Problems arise in Angie’s friendship with Will after he abandons their binge-watching ritual to pursue a new love interest.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Will, Frankie, and Susan are joined by Will’s new girlfriend, MI6 agent Emma Davies, as they head to Spain on a mission to retrieve a case of plutonium

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jeremy Renner, Camila Mendes, Alice Merton

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Drew Barrymore, Lily Collins, Terry Gilliam, Best Coast

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anderson Cooper, Ruth Wilson, Rep. Ilhan Omar

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sam Rockwell, Jodie Comer, Kiana Ledé

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sara Bareilles

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Oprah Winfrey

Conan: Sean Penn