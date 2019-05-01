What’s On Tonight: ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Enjoys A Night Out

FX

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Baron awakens from his slumber and demands a night on the town that ends with a drunken, centuries-old vamp doing human shots in the club.

2019 Billboard Music Awards (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Kelly Clarkson returns to host one of the biggest nights in music over on ABC. Expect some killer performances from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Becky, Hakeem, and Andre devise a plan to save Empire by putting on a show with special guests Sevyn Streeter and Ty Dolla $ign while Lucious faces his past.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s prom night in Riverdale, so while Cheryl is taking precautionary measures to ensure she walks away with the crown, Betty and Jughead are prepping to face the Gargoyle King.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry tries to avoid the middle-child syndrome by challenging Erica for the right to choose where he goes to college while Adam does his best to get back into Beverly’s good graces.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB finally gets the courage to tell Lainey that he has feelings for her, but Dr. Barry Goldberg returns, derailing his big romantic reveal.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane tries to give Rafael space after she discovers he’s been hiding a secret from her while she helps Michael get to the truth of what happened the day he “died.”

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam is asked to MC the high school graduation ceremony at the last minute, and Jay is asked to deliver the commencement speech.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The teams head to Vietnam where they do karaoke singing, prawn fishing, and synchronized dancing.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Poppy deals with unwanted old feelings for her ex Ron as she helps him plan his wedding as Will schmoozes Lance Bass to get Sophie a spot at space camp.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A shocking murder causes Will to spiral and forces the team to search for the unlikely culprit.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Emilia Clarke, Dennis Quaid, Pink

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alexander Skarsgård, Fontaines D.C.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mariska Hargitay, Thomas Middleditch, Hootie & the Blowfish

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Charlize Theron, Tim Robinson, Judah & the Lion, Valerie Franco

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dr. Phil McGraw, Timothy Simons, Ashley Tisdale

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chelsea Handler

Conan: Tony Hale