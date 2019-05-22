What’s On Tonight: ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Hosts Its Biannual Orgy

FX

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Tensions run high as Nandor prepares to host a biannual vampire orgy, and Laszlo is forced to sort through his box of sex toys.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season four ends with Will facing life-altering news from Agent Lee and Ava fighting to keep her relationship with Connor.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — ABC honors two of Norman Lear’s iconic sitcoms with a live performance hosted by Jimmy Kimmel starring actors like Woody Harrelson and Jamie Foxx.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Mona, Ali, and the rest of the group try to move on and pick up the pieces after a devastating revelation rocks the Perfectionists to their core.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — A last-minute decision seals one team’s fate while the rest must take a leap of faith in a frightening challenge.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season seven ends with hell breaking loose at the station after Severide and Kidd uncover damning info in the old arson case.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rogelio team up to pitch a pilot, but news about Jane’s next book steals some of her excitement about a possible TV series while Petra and JR face a new threat to their relationship.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight and the squad go off-book in a last-ditch effort to save the PD’s intelligence unit before Kelton’s election.

SEAL Team (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two ends when Jason and the team are granted one final chance to prove they should stick together as they take on their most dangerous mission yet.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — This short-lived series ends with Will and Frankie coming to a realization about their relationship as Ollerman attempts to force the team to commit a terrorist attack for The Trust using Ray’s life as leverage.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, Lala Milan, Chika

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Millie Bobby Brown, Jeff Ross, Richard Curtis, Lang Lang

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Kamala Harris, Kaitlyn Dever

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Lithgow, Beanie Feldstein, Julián Castro, Sebastian Thomson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Whitford, David Tennant, Billy Ray Cyrus

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rachel Louise Snyder

Conan: Lisa Kudrow