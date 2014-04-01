What's On Tonight: The One-Hour Return Of 'The Mindy Project'

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 8 p.m.) — The cyborg Deathlok returns! I don’t know why I used an exclamation point there. Deathlok’s previous appearance wasn’t that exciting.
The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — There will be no New Girl tonight, so we’ll have to wait to completely process last week’s crushing episode. In the meantime, Mindy returns with a one-hour spring premiere.
Trophy Wife (ABC, 9:30) — Raising Hope is over. Enlisted has been pulled. Don’t let it also happen to the cutest sitcom on television.
About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Basically at this point, I’m holding on for the crossover episode with Crosby from Parenthood. I’ll give the show until then, but if it hasn’t improved, then I’m done.
Cougar Town (TBS, 10 p.m.) — The fifth season finale means that the season is finally over and so is my loyalty obligation to watch it. It’s kind of a relief.
Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — The description says that “Boyd and Duffy make an unlikely ally.” Who is the most likely choice to play the unlikely ally? It can’t be Steenburgen’s character, because that’s a likely ally. Is it Wendy Crowe. Dewey Crowe? Tim? Raylan? The Ghost of Art?
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy, 10:30 p.m.) — I know many of you dug the first season. Tonight’s the second season premiere. Now you know.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Amy Schumer is on Letterman promoting her show’s return; Sam Jackson is on Fallon; Kimmel has David Duchovny; ANNA KENDRICK is on Seth Meyers; Seth Rogen is on Conan; and John Malkovich stops by The Colbert Report.
Dammit. One misread and I was expecting an awesome MAoS/Metalocalypse crossover. And no, I have no idea how that would work.
I have an unnatural attraction to Amy Schumer, yet I have not seen her show. Probably because of all the shows that stand-ups put out last year that just kind of wore me out.
But then that’s probably because tonight alone I have SHIELD, Justified, FaceOff, Inkmaster, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Person of Interest, and Tattoo Nightmares.
And Jim Henson’s Creature Shop needs some love. We’ve only had one episode so far but those were some pretty cool muppets.
I was disappointed with creature shop. They need a hard ass judge like Face Off has and the whole screen test annoys me. Go up close to the puppet and see it would not survive 2 takes. ugh.
The GHOST of Art? You heartless fucker…..
Seriously… Moving and a laggy cable company put me weeks behind and that is a fucked up spoiler…
Art’s not dead guys, relax.
JUS-TI-FIED! JUS-TI-FIED!
*PEWPEWPEWPEW*
IM A GROWN ASS MAN!
3 points:
One hour of Mindy in exchange for New girl? This season? I am okay with this.
My only issue with Trophy Wife is Burt. Burt = Asian Manny.
Cougar Town has not been as bad as Dustin claims.
The fact that you like Mindy is proof that your opinion is probably wrong about Cougar Town as well. Mindy is not good television.
Raylan is the unlikely ally. I’m practically drooling in anticipation of the snarky one liners…
If you’re not a Nielsen viewer is it better to watch live or on Hulu, or does it matter?
Probably Hulu since they can track it.