Host Pat Sajak breathed a sigh of relief in a Wheel of Fortune episode that aired last year when a contestant resisted the temptation to give a “dirty” answer on the family-friendly game show. He wasn’t so lucky this time.

It’s WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune, in which wrestlers are teamed with contestants ahead of WrestleMania 39. During a recent episode, Drew McIntyre was paired up with Tracina, who attempted to solve a puzzle in the “Fun and Games” category. Here’s what the board looked like:

The correct answer is “playing with dolls,” which does not sound like fun and/or games to me. Have you seen Annabelle? Come on. You’re asking for it. But that’s not what Tracina went with, anyway. She guessed “playing with balls,” which caused wrestler Xavier Woods to crack up.

Following Jones’ incorrect answer, the camera panned to Creed and his playing partner, Mike Bozzuffi, who snickered as they struggled to contain their laughter… “You’re trouble,” smiling Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak quietly told Creed, prompting the WrestleMania veteran to playfully protest: “What did I do?”

Woods continued to play innocent after the episode aired. “How was I supposed to react?!?!?” he tweeted, and jokingly claimed that he “definitely displaced a rib holding it in.” You can watch the rib-displacing moment below.

