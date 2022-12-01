wheel puzzle
wheel of fortune productions
TV

Pat Sajak Needed To Sit Down After A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Puzzle Almost Took A Dirty Turn

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

What is the best Wheel of Fortune category? This is something I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about. Arguably too much time! Probably more than the show’s producers. But after much soul searching, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s Before & After (“FAMILY GUY FIERI,” for example), followed by Same Name. The latter category — which “includes two names, phrases, or other terms that end in the same word” — was apparently introduced on September 6, 1988, and in all that time, Pat Sajak has never looked more relieved that someone solved it correctly than during Wednesday’s episode.

Here’s what the “Same Name” puzzle looked like with one blank space to go:

wheel of fortune

And here’s what Sajak looked like after contestant Sonia solved the puzzle:

wheel of fortune

“I have to sit down a minute,” he said after laughing over what could have been. Anyway, congrats to Sonia, who not only resisted the temptation to say “LOVE & ERECTION SEAT” to the delight of millions of viewers, even at the cost of losing a turn, but she also won the game. She triumphed over fellow contestants Lulu and Stan in the early rounds before failing to correctly solve the Bonus Round puzzle (“A VAGUE CONCEPT”).

Now “ERECTION PILL BOX” is there for the next Before & After.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×