When ‘Bad’ Is Good: Ten Thoughts On The 2014 Emmys

You’ve read the live chat, seen the winners, and now we have Emmy Awards THOUGHTS.
1. Breaking Bad had to win. As great as the existential pulp of True Detective was, there was no way it was going to beat one of the five greatest TV shows of all-time (it goes AfterMASH, Have You Watched The Wire, The Big Bazinga Theory, Dog with a Blog, then Breaking Bad) in its widely-acclaimed final season, no less. It was, however, a mini-surprise that Walter White beat Rust Cohle. Matthew McConaughey’s can-cutting performance elevated True Detective from something good to something special, and with all due respect to Alexandra Daddario, he was the show’s obvious MVP. Plus, he’s a movie star who just won an Academy Award. Any other year, he would’ve won it.
2. Speaking of Daddario:
She is a very pretty human. As is Cary Joji Fukunaga.
3. Mad Men hasn’t won a single Emmy in three years. They’re 1 for their last 32, with their last award coming in 2011 for Outstanding Drama Series. AMC’s now-only chance at Emmys relevance has been competing against the juggernaut that is Breaking Bad, but I doubt Matthew Weiner cares — he must feel the way Crying Don Draper looks, except not nearly as handsome.
4. They key to winning an Emmy: you need to already have an Emmy. Modern Family, Breaking Bad, The Colbert Report, and The Amazing Race were all repeat winners, with the first three having won last year. Jim Parsons now has multiple Emmys for the same role, as does Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And Bryan Cranston. And Julianna Margulies. And Jessica Lange (different characters, same show). And Ty Burrell. And Aaron Paul. And Anna Gunn. Many of them deserved to win, but for a ceremony that supposedly celebrated how much TV has shifted and evolved over the last couple of years, maybe one, just one, of those Modern Family trophies could have gone to Orange Is the New Black.
5. But seriously, what does Steven Levitan have on Stephen Colbert’s fictional President of Television that allows Modern Family to win every year? It’s beyond ridiculous, and I don’t even feel the same burning-hot hatred for the damn show that some people do. The last time Modern Family didn’t win was in 2009, when 30 Rock beat Entourage, How I Met Your Mother, The Office, Weeds, Family Guy, and that year’s Silicon Valley, Flight of the Conchords. Since then, it’s become the Michael Jordan of overpraised sitcoms, having won five years in a row. I salute the Emmys for turning a blind eye on Julie Bowen in favor of Allison Janney (I guess), but Modern Family needs to stop being the Snowpiercer of sitcoms, he says, not realizing that The Big Bang Theory would probably win instead.
6. Sherlock took home more awards than any other show with seven, despite series three being its weakest yet. HBO cannot be happy that not only did The Normal Heart only win Outstanding Television Movie, with Sherlock, Fargo, and American Horror Story cleaning up elsewhere, but their gamble to stick True Detective in the Drama category didn’t pay off. Cary Joji Fukunaga got his trophy, and that’s it.
7. “But there’s no HBO! GOD!”
8. This was weird and shouldn’t have made it past the “should we call Bruce Vilanch?” stage.
9. Quick hits: the world could use more Sarah Silverman; I’m not a huge fan of Jimmy Fallon, but he had one of the best bits of the night when he accepted Stephen Colbert’s award; we still love you, Molly Solverson; NBC hosted the Emmys, but the Peacock went 0-for-8; and go Louis C.K.
10. That’s it for Breaking Bad. The show’s been done for awhile, obviously, but now it’s OFFICIALLY over: there are no awards for it to gobble up like Walt, Jr. does waffles. It won 12 Emmys over a five-season span, including Outstanding Drama twice. Looking ahead to next year, which I realize is a stupid thing to do while Bryan Cranston is still wiping JLD’s lipstick off his mouth, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Emmys don’t shower Mad Men with trophies. Except Jon Hamm.
He and Amy Poehler will never win.
are u allowed to say that u don’t really like jimmy fallon on uproxx?
Not if you want a job.
“it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Emmys don’t shower Mad Men with trophies”
I think it’s pretty easy to imagine. True Detective and Game of Thrones aren’t going anywhere, and The Newsroom is still around another year.
True Detective was only great because of Rust, without that acting performance, and one directing job, it wasn’t anything special. Maybe they can get that out of the next performers, but who knows.
I fully expect Michael Sheen to take best actor next year. He’s been phenomenal on Masters of Sex this season. still a long way to go though. I’m just ready for some change. If Modern Family beats the Frasier record I don’t even know what I’m going to do (probably nothing)
Is Alexandra non-face cross-eyed?
Yes, her areolas appear to be wonky in that tight dress. However, having seen her naked, she is perfect.
Still… more investigation is needed. I shall motorboat her for a close up examination.
For me the award that made the least sense was Aaron Paul winning over Dinklage (and that Charles Dance wasn’t in the conversation). Paul was barely in the final season and honestly didn’t have much to do when he was.
That was the only one I semi had a problem with. I love Aaron Paul and he had one of the most heartfelt speeches, but Dinklage deserved that award. I don’t know where his character goes from here, but I’m guessing this might have been his last best shot at it. I’m hoping not, but if his monologues this year didn’t deserve it, I don’t know what else he can do.
I think Dinklage will have other shots, his character continues to play a prominent role in the series, and I think BB as a whole got a boost because of the last season thing. More then anything I think it was Dance that got snubbed here, he was absolutely great.
this.
if there was one award I didn’t agree with Breaking Bad taking, it would be Jesse (Aaron Paul)’s. I thought Hank totally deserved it this year! just like Mike should’ve took it the one before, or possibly Gus the one before it. but since he wasn’t nominated, I totally wanted Peter Dinklage to win it.
however, I saw Aaron Paul being happy after winning, and I couldn’t help but forgetting about it and being happy for him…
Well they submit specific episodes. As good as dinklage was it’s hard to argue that anything was better than Ozymandias and I think they all submitted that. It might be one of the best single episodes of television ever.
@Prax Jesse is barely in Ozymandias so that argument makes no sense. Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn killed that episode but Aaron Paul cried and hid under a car, not really award-worthy
Aaron Paul submitted Confessions, not Ozymandias. I agree he wasn’t around as much in general in the last season but he owned that episode.
I don’t get worked up over awards shows, but for the life of me I can’t figure out why Ty Burrell and Jim Parsons are the men who seem to keep winning for their “comedy” performances.
Leave Ty Burrell out of this, Phil Dunphy is what keeps that show watchable.
They are the stars of the only relevant/dominant sitcoms on network television, the traditional source of all successful television.
@Derbel McDillet
Eh, I guess we just have different opinions of what’s “watchable”. Not that it’s a bad thing of course, but to me that’s like saying Masuka was who kept Dexter watchable.
@cutler lover
I mean, I get that, but that Phil Dunphy and Sheldon Cooper have multiple emmys where, say, Michael Scott got none is just odd to me.
Since no one from Always Sunny was nominated, I couldn’t care less who won in those categories as they are obviously meaningless when you don’t go against the best.
Seriously, who the hell put William H Macy in as comedy in Shameless, he was dying of multiple organ failures this season. Hilarious!
@tuggernuts There’s no shame in losing to Jack Donaghy.
@cutler lover Truth. At least Balwin got his well deserved Emmys before he lost to Jim Parsons though.
Sophia Vergara is an amazingly beautiful woman, but that was a little objectifying. Can’t believe that they got away with it. Also, props to Chris Hardwick for calling out trolls and getting dongboobs in an Emmy broadcast.
Finally, I kind of wish that JLD planted one on Bryan on his way up, would have been some nice symmetry. Also, read one person’s comment on twitter that said it would have been awesome if Bryan’s mustache had transferred to JLD when they kissed.
That was Doug Benson, tweeting from his Interruption of the Emmys at the Cinefamily, which was the best place to be watching them at. Watching the Emmys at the Cinefamily means enjoying witty commentary from semi-drunk/stoned comics like Doug Benson and Wayne Federman, which makes for comedy gold whenever Matthew McCounaughey is on the screen. It means an audience that couldn’t care less about most of the big glamour-pusses, but goes nuts when we catch sight of Cinefamily favorites Kumail Ninjani and T. J. Miller seated a few rows back behind much bigger stars. It means cheering “Louie” and booing “Modern Family” nominee announcements, and going berserk for “Silicon Valley.” It means going bonkers when Sarah Silverman wins and name checks beloved local impresario “Flanny” from the Largo for hooking her up with Michael Sheen. It means shutting up only for Weird Al, and being allowed (and encouraged) to clap for our favorite dead folks during the “In Memorium” portion (lots of love for Philip Seymour Hoffman, James Garner, Bob Hoskins, Harold Ramis, and of course for Robin Williams). It means at least 12 guys in the place are wearing t-shirts with “Breaking Bad” references, and lots of Aaron Paul impersonations from the comics. It means groaning when Jim Parsons wins and going silent as Jay Leno steps to the mike, followed by jokes about him taking the job back from Seth Meyers. It was terrific.
Don’t have time to read the post or comments, but Alexandra’s dress is see-through right?
I came to the comments to address that. Glad that I’m not the only “True Detective” around here. AMIRITE!?
For her, time is definitely not a flat circle.
She’s the best.
it doesn’t matter anymore, since Bryan Cranston won it (thank God!), but I still believe in my heart of hearts that he totally deserved winning it over McConaughy. and it’s fine, because seriously, he was performing the content of a final season for what is arguably the best TV show (and included many of what are arguably the best TV show episodes ever), while Matthew didn’t have more than 8 episodes of a new series’s content (as amazing as it was) and also had to share the leading role with fellow Woody Harrelson. so, one guy was written to be better than the other for sure if he did indeed deliver on his performance as impossibly great as he got us used to, and he did! Bryan Cranston winning wasn’t just because Breaking Bad has ended, but because the man truly made something just a little bit more special than Matthew McConaughy’s best performance of his life.
I always described it like this: if Matthew McConaughy was a 10/10, Bryan Cranston was an 11/10. no shame in losing to that. you can be as perfect as you can, but one gentleman was just beyond perfect.
Couldn’t agree more.
and TOTALLY AND ABSOLUTELY UNRELATED, but: I was marathoning through all of Matthew McConaughy’s career work, and last night I got to watch his movie “Frailty” (I believe that’s what its name was). I’m NOT a fan of horror movies. I hate them, and never watch them. had I known it was a horror movie, I might’ve not started it in first place. but my brothers recommended it for me strongly, and I told myself that I have to complete it until the end. and thank God I did! I loved it a LOT.
did anybody else ever watch it? or am I the only one?! do you people remember it if you watched it?
did anybody else make the connection between it and the game Heroes of Might and Magic 3, aka my favourite PC game of all time? I marked out so hard for that!
Awesome flick. Directed by Bill Paxton as well, who was super creepy in it.
Frailty is awesome. That movie was just amazing. Kind of reminded me of the Lance Henriksen/Eric Roberts movie Night of the Beast, where you had no damn idea what was going on until the end, and the twist was done so well you damn near applauded it in your seat.
Very underrated movie with a great ending.
Wait so you watched How to Lose a Guy, Failure to Launch, Fool’s Gold and all that other garbage? Why would you do that to yourself?
@virnomine well, maybe not ALL of them… only what my poor brothers got to recommend for me after actually setting through all of them.
I’m sure that it was discussed a lot in the open thread but Seth Meyers is absolutely terrible and anyone that finds him funny probably loves to say Bazinga.
@Enrico Pallazzo: Don’t look now, but you just agreed with Donald Trump.
Sorry. Don’t agree. Seth is hilarious and him and Amy Poehler trying to figure out how to introduce some presenters was hilarious. But I hate Modern Family and Big Bang Theory, so that’s how you can judge me, if need be.
The monologue was the worst. It had less jokes than church.
Its Hollywood, the show with a gay couple with an adopted Asian kid, a mixed-race couple, and upper-middle class white liberals is always going to win.
ooooooooooooooookkkaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Yeah, and A Normal Heart won everything, because of the gays. Oh wait, it didn’t. Tell me which great conservative comedy should have won.
I hate it when someone makes me stoop to being an ahole. Im a liberal and I hate that show, so shut your stupid conservative mouth. You need to take the word punk off of your name. You are a disgrace to real punks.
I can’t stand Modern Family, but it’s because I think the writing sucks. Not because I’m a racist homophobe.
If you’re going to keep giving Emmys to Modern Family then give it to the person that deserves one the most: Ed O’Neal. The man is a television legend.
Agreed. Seeing other, lesser talents get awards from that show is depressing.
I feel that Alexandra Daddario should gte an award for existing
Does anyone know who gets to vote on the Emmys, cuz it seems like it’s all the people who have some sort of financial investment in Modern Family and Big Bang Theory??? Jon Hamm was robbed. I was just happy that some good shows got some awards. Also Cranston beating Mconnehey means those shows needed to be in separate categories. Seriously that sucked.
Also, I’m going to point out how many series had multiple actors who were pitted against each other. The Normal Heart being the worst with pretty much the entire cast being up for the same award, and Woody and Matthew – so not cool. They need to rethink the Emmy award system.
Yeah, they should be more like the country music’s awards, have 10 different ceremonies with 8000 categories and everyone gets an award!
Daddario’s biggest fan.
The Emmy’s are the perfect Hollywood award ceremony. They just copy things they’ve done before.