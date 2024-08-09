Paramount Plus isn’t simply the place where Tom Cruise movies go to be streamed endlessly after theatrical runs, where 8,000 Taylor Sheridan shows make dads happy, and where Showtime’s undead Dexter franchise will be watched into oblivion. It’s also the place where SEAL Team has been streaming the back part of its run, and the terminally popular military drama is about to begin its final season.

When Do SEAL Team Season 7, Episodes 1 And 2 Come Out?

The first episodes of this final season will arrive on Paramount Plus on Sunday, August 11.

If the series aligns with other recent streaming-only releases on the platform, that means that 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST will be go time.

Star David Boreanaz’s (Buffy, Angel, Bones) bod sounds like it’s more than ready for a vacation, too. As he recently told PEOPLE, the show’s heavy physical load has taken a toll. “I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to,” he declared. “I think I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It’s been quite a journey.”

From the final season synopsis:

At a moment’s notice, Bravo Team is ripped from their families and deployed across the globe to help the United States compete against foreign superpowers. As the military landscape shifts, personal lives, teammates and priorities change too, setting the stage for an emotional ending. Don’t miss Bravo Team’s dramatic farewell.

This will be it for Bravo Team, and hopefully, Boreanaz can go enjoy some yoga now.