When Does ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?

Welcome To Wrexham has become a fan-favorite for both soccer/football fans and non-soccer/football fans and fans of either Ryan Reynolds or Rob McElhenney or both. There’s a lot to work with here.

A fourth season of the hit series has already been ordered, despite the fact that season three basically just began. Nick Grad, president of FX entertainment, said, “Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season,” Grad said in a statement. Get ready to see even MORE Ryan Reynolds on your screen, as if that were even possible.

Until then, season three is still going strong. Episode four, titled “Risky Business,” will air Thursday, May 16 at 10 EDT on FX. It will land on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, May 17th by 3 am EST.

Here is the official synopsis for episode four, which features a prank war, obviously: “The Birthday Prank War between Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds escalates as Wrexham is reminded of the fragility of the city’s rebound on and off the field.”

Check out the season three trailer below: