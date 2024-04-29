If you are an actor and/or celebrity with a surplus of money, there are a lot of things you can do, like start a beauty line or invest in a fancy tequila brand. In fact, that’s what most celebrities seem to do these days when they are looking to throw money at stuff. But the latest trend is to find and fund a sports team in need, and that’s what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been up to over the last few years, which has definitely been working for them. Though in the Rock’s case, he just made up a whole new sport.

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased a football (also known as soccer, to some) team in 2021, and now the duo are going to expand their sports roster by purchasing a stake in Mexico’s Club Necaxa. The pair join fellow actor and investor Eva longoria, who already owns a stake in the team.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are no current plans to produce a docuseries, unlike the popular Welcome To Wrexham which is heading into its third season after snagging five Emmy awards last year.

Longoria bought about 50% of the franchise in 2021, which is based in northern-central Mexico. Longoria joined investors Al Tylis and Sam Porter in hopes of boosting the team’s popularity, with the help of Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group.

The deal is in place to help meet the demand of fans and increase popularity in a worldwide market. The exact number of the deal was no revealed, but THR reports that the duo’s stake is of “significant” size. How much tequila could they make with that?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)