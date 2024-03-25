When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased a Welsh football club in September 2020, who would have thought that here they would be, almost four years, two seasons, and (almost) one Deadpool installment later? Well, they are, and the third season of Welcome to Wrexham is on the way.

The docuseries follows the two actors as they manage the team after not having any experience with such an endeavor. See? You can do anything as long as you put your mind to it and shell out a couple million dollars!

If you have been following along with the journey, you are surely hyped for the upcoming season. Here is everything you need to know. Grab your football and head out there! Not that kind, though.

Plot

The third season is expected to follow the current 2023-24 English football season, which will last until May. It’s likely they are still filming new footage of the team, who have had two relatively successful seasons under the watchful eyes of Reynolds and McElhenney. The show also brings the two actors into the small Wrecham community, which has welcomed the boys with open arms.