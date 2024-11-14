Obviously, this Sekai Taikai competition does not exist IRL. What goes down during these fights is wild, so perhaps people will draw some metaphorical Floor Is Lava comparisons, at least in spirit. No spoilers shall be found here, however, because we are mainly here today to answer one question.

Although “Cobra Kai will never die,” the Netflix series will officially be put on the mantle sometime in 2025 with the final episodes. At that point, Daniel LaRusso will head east for that The Karate Kid: Legends movie starring Jackie Chan and (presumably) the ghost of Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi. Before that happens, however, the second part of the sixth season (I know, this release structure has grown overly complicated) will surface to take Eagle Fang Miyagi-do to the most prestigious international competition on the globe.

When Does Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Stream On Netflix?

Johnny Lawrence will send it to the internet on Friday, Nov. 15 with a 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST release time.

The show will then unfurl its penultimate batch, which essentially consist of five tournament-centered episodes, but don’t worry. There’s still plenty of prescheduled time for drama, including context of Tory’s change of heart that caused her to move back to Cobra Kai from Miyagi-do, despite Robby not even being shown questioning where she was in the interim. (What a great move from a boyfriend, which probably further bolstered Tory’s hasty decision.)

Additionally, Daniel-san will be distracted from the competition by that box of Miyagi possessions that sat undisturbed for decades. This show’s heightened reality is a real trip, but Cobra Kai remains irresistible.

Netflix has provided a brief description of these episodes to invite viewers to “the Sekai Taikai, where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions – can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?” Get your popcorn ready.