After a long wait, Westeros finally came back to our TV screens in June, and already, we have reached the halfway mark of the second season. How far can King Aegon II run Team Green into the ground? We shall soon see, but Daemon is doing his part to go off the rails on behalf of Team Black, so we’ll call it even so far. At least the audience agrees that Criston Cole is the absolute worst character on the show, so TV really does bring people together.

When Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2, Episode 4 Come Out?

The next episode, “A Dance Of Dragons” arrives on Sunday, July 7 at 9:00pm EST and PST. The magic can be found on HBO or streaming on Max.

This week, the threat of war becomes full-on reality, probably with more evidence that Aegon is not fit to lead since he made Ser Criston Cole the king’s hand when he doesn’t even do the “knighting” thing well. There will also surely be more followup on Daemon’s hallucinations, including what Alys Rivers means to the Harrenhal leg of the story.

The second season contains eight episodes, so we must relish each week’s offerings because it will be a years-long wait until the third season. Fortunately, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will surface in 2025 to help bridge that gap.