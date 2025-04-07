Jon Hamm might have successfully shaken off Don Draper, but Apple TV+ probably isn’t shying away from Mad Men memories with the above still from Your Friends & Neighbors. The upcoming drama series has already been renewed before audiences can indulge, but Hamm is gearing up for his SNL hosting gig and has now graduated from The Morning Show (although he could still return there) into leading TV man status again.
Your Friends & Neighbors stars Hamm as Andrew Cooper, a hedge funder (arguably the modern-day equivalent of Draper selling dreams and those sentimental concoctions that could bring the occasional colleague to tears) whose personal and professional lives crumble. He then transitions into a con-artist life and starts committing (relatively) petty thievery upon his community. Since Apple TV+ is so confident that they’ve ordered up another round of Hamm-burglar, you’ll want to know when this will go down.
When Does Jon Hamm’s Your Friends & Neighbors Come Out On Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ will premiere two episodes on Friday, April 11 followed by weekly drops until May 30.
The series co-stars Amanda Peet (as Cooper’s ex-wife, Mel) and Olivia Munn, and in a panel discussion hosted by Deadline, series creator Jonathan Tropper revealed that this series began as a novel, which he set aside until it struck him that a successful TV show could be made if Hamm signed on, and that actually happened:
“The problem was I didn’t know him, so I got my agent to set up a lunch – in retrospect, it was kind of a ballsy move, but I just said, ‘Let’s do a lunch.’ I pitched him the idea, and once I saw his interest in the idea, I went home to write the pilot. At that point, you know, he became that voice in my head. That was the character.”
And the rest is television history? Perhaps, and you can judge (until the series arrives) from the trailer below.