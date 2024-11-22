Anything else? Landman made a bawdy debut and is ready for more.

Taylor Sheridan must never sleep. That’s the only way to explain how he’s not only releasing about as many shows as Ryan Murphy but also writing them, too. Recently, he wrapped up Tulsa King‘s sophomore outing, and Lioness is pushing through its brutal second season as well. Also, Sheridan killed off John Dutton, which rattled Yellowstone addicts while Kevin Costner was just fine . I mean, it wasn’t literally a “ f*ck you car crash ,” but it was close enough, yet Costner was likely prepared for worse.

When Does Landman Season 1 Episode 3 Come Out?

Billy Bob Thornton will still probably be hanging onto that Dr. Pepper when it happens on Sunday, Nov. 24 on Paramount+.

Hopefully, Sheridan will let Tommy Norton relax and also cool it with those stressful oil-rig explosions. Instead, maybe we can have more of Michael Pena and Emilio Rivera shooting the sh*t while grilling up a storm? We’ll see. Soon, Ali Larter is set to move from FaceTime nightmare to in-person menace, so watch out, Billy Bob.

Before long, Sheridan viewers will also be staring down the final 1923 season and The Madison. Could 6666 finally be on the way, too? Only Taylor Sheridan knows for sure.

In addition to Thornton, Pena, Rivera, and Larter, Landman presents Jon Hamm and Demi Moore dripping in opulence along with a worse-for-wear Jacob Lofland, Andy Garcia, Paulina Chavez, and Kayla Wallace.