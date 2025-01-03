Sure, the world still awaits formal word of a third Tulsa King season, but for the moment, the Hell Or High Water screenwriter’s viewers have all eyes on Billy Bob Thornton’s showcase series of Landman . The penultimate episode of the first season is right around the corner, too.

For the first time in six years, no new Yellowstone episodes are beckoning from the horizon, but Taylor Sheridan appears to only be getting started. This year will bring another 1923 season , and from there, The Madison will debut with a Beth and Rip series coming as well , and that doesn’t yet account for the non-Yellowstone shows coming out of Sheridan’s writing bunker.

When Does Landman Season 1 Episode 9 Come Out?

The upcoming episode will stream on January 5 on Paramount+ with the following description: “Monty puts Tommy in a tough position because of a recent health scare’ Cooper comes up with a plan.”

It sounds like a hefty dose of Jon Hamm is coming our way, and man, if Thornton wasn’t already the default (and undeniable) MVP as Tommy Norton, then Jacob Lofland would surely be nabbing more headlines as Cooper. He’s gone through the paces in the oil field, and the same goes for Lofland as an actor. If future Landman seasons (or even several) materialize, it’s not difficult to imagine a passing of the torch in more ways than one.

In the meantime, Michelle Randolph is surely relieved that Ainsley has calmed down a bit. At the very least, Sheridan has taken a break from making her character the focal point of raunchy viral moments, but of course, he might be saving more for the season finale.