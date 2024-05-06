Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen has been promising that the Taylor Sheridan flagship series will have the greatest season finale known to mankind when it finally surfaces. This sounds like a bold claim for any series to make in advance, let alone a show that will be missing its A-list lead actor for complicated reasons (including reported clashes), but fans will trust in Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling while they await the conclusion of the fifth season.

Another actor who has (again, reportedly) clashed with Sheridan appears to be letting it slip that he will continue beyond Yellowstone and into an upcoming spin off. Would that be a claim regarding 6666, 2024, or something else? Cole Hauser isn’t saying, but if his telegraphing of this subject is accurate, he and Sheridan must have entirely buried the hatchet on that alleged trademark scuffle between Hauser’s coffee brand and a Sheridan ranch. Hauser recently sat down with Country Living to discuss several subjects, including Free Rein coffee, and the actor seemed to drop a tidbit about the Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton characters:

“I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now—well, just the show itself,” he reveals. “We’ll see where that leads, but I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that but right now it’s just, let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can.”

At this point, these are simply “ideas,” as Hauser points out, but they will still be music to Yellowstone fans’ country-loving ears. The next show on the Sheridan horizon, however, will be Land Man starring Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore among a stacked ensemble cast. And as always, plenty more Sheridan news will be coming around the corner.

