Expectations were tempered heading into the release of Wonka, a musical prequel to the iconic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder. This time around, Timothée Chalamet would be in the title role with Paddington director Paul King at the helm. When the first trailer hit, reactions were mixed, but that’s definitely not the case with the movie itself.

As the first reactions to Wonka pour in, there’s an overwhelming sense of surprise. People can’t believe how much fun the movie is, and Chalamet’s performance is apparently out of this world.

You can see what folks are saying below:

“It’s DELICIOUS – Timmy’s all in,” Jason Adams tweeted. “Total charm and glee and goofball music man razzmatazz magic, and Paul King delivers yet again. SUCH FUN.”

“#Wonka is an instant holiday classic & a truly magical time at the movies,” Zoë Rose Bryant wrote. “Paul King’s whimsical style works as well here as it did in paddington, every musical number enchants, & the entire ensemble takes turns stealing the show, led by an endlessly charming Timothée Chalamet.”

“If I’m being honest: I wasn’t expecting much when I walked into #Wonka,” Jake Hamilton tweeted. “But I fell in love with a charming, heartfelt and pretty spectacular musical that is a loving tribute to everything we love about the ‘71 original. Chalamet is unbelievably fun and charismatic as Wonka.”

#Wonka is SHOCKINGLY good,” Grace Randolph tweeted. “Paul King delivers a movie along the lines of #Paddington for adults turning Wonka into a male #MaryPoppins! The movie manages to be its own thing and is as fun as seeing a live Broadway show! Definitely this year’s big holiday movie!”

“Paul King proves both PADDINGTON films were far from being a fluke with #Wonka,” Sara M Fetters tweeted. “Takes a moment to find its footing but, when it does, this is a scrumdiddlyumptious sorta prequel filled to the candy-colored brim with delectable delights. Can’t wait to see it again.”

You can see more reactions to Wonka below:

#Wonka is absolutely, positively delightful! Brimming with magic, music, warmth & humour, it's choc-ed to rafters fuelled by Timothèe Chalamet's brilliant turn and a scene-stealing Hugh Grant. Paul King and Simon Farnaby create world of pure imagination – a huge surprise! pic.twitter.com/hTJsI8IsUM — Scott J. Davis (@scottwritesfilm) November 28, 2023

I’m not a film critic and so many others are doing it on such an eloquent level, so I’ll just say this about Wonka. Wonka. GOOD! Very good. I of course cried. Give it all the golden tickets. #Wonka pic.twitter.com/wiZfWXM3X6 — Allie Moreno (@AllieMoreno_) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a delicious confection, at times salty, at times sweet, but always visually dazzling and emotionally rich. Paul King once again proves that he is one of our most exciting filmmakers, creating a world unafraid to go to the dark, strange places that Roald Dahl would. 🍫 pic.twitter.com/KaCRXiGTj4 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is magical and fantastical! Engaging story, colorful visuals, and fun dialogue. I genuinely enjoyed all the performances from the cast, and the crew have done a wonderful job at bringing this adventurous and heartwarming prequel to life. pic.twitter.com/aSRHSAmF07 — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) November 29, 2023

I’m just very happy that #Wonka is getting good reviews because it’s further proof that universally enjoyable art can be made by people who developed their skills making distinctive, inventive, and idiosyncratic comedy on the fringes of the mainstream — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 29, 2023

Wonka opens in theaters on December 15.