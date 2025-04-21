This series might be the first instance of Alexander Skarsgård’s face being described as “sweet,” but that’s part of the show’s deadpan appeal. Also, android-details matter, so it’s time for the important question.

Murderbot is nearly upon us, as this trailer proves , and even though this Sec Unit has gone rogue, there is nothing to fear. This adaptation of Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries is set to take Apple TV+ ‘s sci-fi library into a cross-comedy gear with this previously unanticipated face at the forefront.

When Does Murderbot Premiere On Apple TV+?

May 16, 2025 is when the first two episodes will debut, followed by weekly additions until July 11.

If you aren’t yet an Apple TV+ subscriber, there’s a killer $2.99 deal available for a limited time. Now for a synopsis:

“Murderbot” is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

The Murderbot cast includes Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones, Tamara Podemski, and Akshay Khanna. Oh, and don’t forget about David Dastmalchian, who will finally be portraying an adorable, augmented human with the role of Gurathin.

Have you watched the trailer yet? It’s *chef’s kiss*…