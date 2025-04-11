When Does ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Come Out?

Poker Face has all the elements of a great show: a charismatic star (Natasha Lyonne); a talented creator (Rian Johnson, who also wrote and directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi; a masterpiece), and a fun premise.

Every episode of the Columbo-inspired Peacock series has Charlie Cale (played by Lyonne) solving a different case using her unique ability to tell when someone is lying.

Season 1 was one of the best shows of 2023, and it’s coming back soon for season 2. But when exactly?