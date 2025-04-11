Poker Face has all the elements of a great show: a charismatic star (Natasha Lyonne); a talented creator (Rian Johnson, who also wrote and directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi; a masterpiece), and a fun premise.
Every episode of the Columbo-inspired Peacock series has Charlie Cale (played by Lyonne) solving a different case using her unique ability to tell when someone is lying.
Season 1 was one of the best shows of 2023, and it’s coming back soon for season 2. But when exactly?
When Does Poker Face Season 2 Come Out?
The first three episodes of Poker Face season 2 premiere on Peacock on May 8, followed by a new episode on subsequent Thursdays.
In a note from Lyonne and Johnson, they wrote, “To bring season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American ’70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars.”
That list includes Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Carol Kane, Cynthia Erivo, David Alan Grier, David Krumholtz, Ego Nwodim, Geraldine Viswanathan, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Tom, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Method Man, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Simon Rex, and Taylor Schilling.
You can watch the Poker Face season 2 teaser trailer above.