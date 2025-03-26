When Does ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Episode 8 (The Season Finale) Come Out?

The good news? Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season. The great news? The third season finale is a banger. The not-so-awesome news? Once the episode is over, the wait for more Big Guy begins.

We shall embrace the positive news for now. As y’all know, this season features Undercover Reacher, whose cover has been blown by now, and he’s been dealing with A Bigger Guy causing a greater ruckus than necessary. Along the way, Reacher has had to deal with being appreciated “for my body,” which is kind-of a defense mechanism in the form of dry humor and even better than watching him gulp caffeine out of human-sized coffee cups before slamming bad guys into the floor for their uncouth behavior toward ladies. Now, Reacher’s Maine-bound adventure has all come down to this…