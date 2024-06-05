Reacher Alan Ritchson
Prime Video
TV

‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Shared His ‘Quick’ Workout For ‘Naked Scenes’

Want to look like Reacher? Well, unless you’re 6′ 3″ and appear like you can knock down a tree with a single punch, good luck. But Reacher star Alan Ritchson provided some tips on how anyone can bulk up for Hot Reacher Summer — especially if you have a nude scene on the horizon.

“Have naked scenes coming up?” he wrote on Instagram (I don’t but thank you for asking). “Here’s a quick pre work workout pump for you. 30 min or less.” Ritchson’s routine, which he filmed and shared, begins with a “new PR on the stairs,” followed by 4 x 25 low cable fly, 4 x 25 shoulder press (“with some Arnolds mixed in”), turn around, 4 x 25 high row, 4 x 25 leg press at 300 pounds or 4 x 15 at 400 pounds, and finally, 4 x 25 calf raises.

This is the only way to beat Even Bigger Reacher.

Ritchson previously told Men’s Health that he eats 4,000 calories per day when he’s in Reacher mode. “If I stop working out for a little bit, and I’m still on that, I’ve trained my body to eat 4,000 calories a day, it would take me about three weeks to blow up,” he explained. “So it does take a lot of consistency. I work out about five days a week. It’s got to be a lifestyle.”

The man works hard for his cookie dough.

Reacher returns to Prime Video for season 3 in 2025.

(Via Alan Ritchson/Instagram)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors