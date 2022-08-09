If it feels like you’ve seen a dozen of Marvel’s Disney+ shows over the past few years, you’re not too far off base. WandaVision led the pack in wickedly retro way and built upon existing lore so well that fans couldn’t help but feel thrilled at new additions to existing canon. Falcon and Winter Soldier specialized in fan service, and Loki reshaped the MCU for better and worse, but on that final note, the scamp shall be forgiven.

From there, the MCU shows have felt hit and miss with Moon Knight making few weekly waves but still attracting a loyal audience. Are people going to be here for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law? The show stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, an attorney who goes green beyond any cause of her choosing. In the comics, Walters featured as the more mild-mannered cousin to Bruce Banner. In this show, Mark Ruffalo surfaces once more to shake up Walter’s superheroic origin story.

No longer will Walters gain her powers from Banner through a blood infusion meant to save her life when she unwittingly ended up in the crossfire of a crime lord. Rather, she actually ends up “infused” with Hulk-dom when Bruce’s blood splashes on her due to a car accident, as revealed in a fourth-wall-breaking featurette. As for the actual lawyering of this show, that should be a fun way for the show to wrap itself into the rest of the MCU. Walters specializes in the legal woes of superhumans and those affected by them. So expect some guest appearances and perhaps some cameos, including Tim Roth’s Abomination (as initially seen in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton). And will Walter’s rage come out in the courtroom? One can only hope.

In other words, we might not only see heavy Hulk hands but some hard-hitting justice, even though the show will lean towards the legal-sitcom side of things.

Speaking of lawyers in the MCU, Marvel Studios recently suggested (via Collider) at San Diego Comic-Con that Charlie Cox would appear as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. At least, that’s what Walt Disney Studios’ President of Marketing Asad Ayaz teased at the event. If true, this should be a special treat for fans, given that everyone was so excited (but still strangely quiet) to see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This could also pave the way for more post-Netflix Daredevil in the MCU.

Yet not everything is sitting well ahead of launch. In the face of criticism for the series’ apparent visuals (as revealed thus far), Maslany stepped up to defend the VFX team. “I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to them, in terms of churning these things out,” Maslany declared while pointing towards a crunch-time work environment as the culprit. Fans will have the chance to give their real take soon.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17.