When Does ‘Suits LA’ Premiere On NBC And Peacock?

Nobody expected Suits to take off, let alone become a streaming juggernaut, on Netflix. Yet bingewatching of the Meghan Markle-starring show reached a fever pitch (on both Netflix and Peacock) in 2023, nearly four years after the show was cancelled by USA Network. Talk of a revisiting began, and last spring, official word of the Suits LA surfaced with character and plot details eventually unfurling.

The California-set spin off revolves around Black Lane Law, helmed by Ted Black (Stephen Amell of Starz’ Heelz) and his partner, Stewart Lane (Josh McDermitt ^^^ of AMC’s The Walking Dead). The firm will begin this show in a rocky place, and Gabriel Macht will reprise his Harvey Specter role (in at least four episodes) to give Black a hand in righting the ship. Less than a year after production began, the show is set for debut.