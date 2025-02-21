Nobody expected Suits to take off, let alone become a streaming juggernaut, on Netflix. Yet bingewatching of the Meghan Markle-starring show reached a fever pitch (on both Netflix and Peacock) in 2023, nearly four years after the show was cancelled by USA Network. Talk of a revisiting began, and last spring, official word of the Suits LA surfaced with character and plot details eventually unfurling.
The California-set spin off revolves around Black Lane Law, helmed by Ted Black (Stephen Amell of Starz’ Heelz) and his partner, Stewart Lane (Josh McDermitt ^^^ of AMC’s The Walking Dead). The firm will begin this show in a rocky place, and Gabriel Macht will reprise his Harvey Specter role (in at least four episodes) to give Black a hand in righting the ship. Less than a year after production began, the show is set for debut.
When Does Suits LA Premiere On NBC And Peacock?
The NBC premiere happens on Sunday, February 23 at 9:00pm EST and PST. (Beware of social media spoilers.)
The episode will stream via Peacock on Monday, February 24.
In addition to Amell and McDermitt, Suits LA stars Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Alice Lee, Victoria Justice, Azita Ghanizada, Troy Winbush, and Rachelle Goulding. Guest stars (who will include clients of Black Lane Law) include the late John Amos, Kevin Weisman, Brian Baumgartner, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Carson A. Egan, and Patton Freaking Oswalt.
Still holding out for a Denzel Washington cameo, though.