The Internet Was In Awe Over Eugene’s Disgusting Escape Strategy On ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
04.08.18

AMC

With the conclusion of this latest episode of The Walking Dead, we’re only one week away from the end of season 8. And with the end of the season comes death and destruction, something which started tonight with the death of Negan’s right-hand man. Simon survived a brush with Lucille earlier in the show, only to be outed as traitorous scum by Dwight later on.

That led to a fist fight showdown with Negan, and unfortunately for Simon, his boss apparently still had enough cat lives left to wipe the floor with him and crush his windpipe. People were shook!

But let’s take things back to the start of the episode. The show opened on a weepy tone with Rick finally reading Carl’s letter and shedding some tears. We were right there with him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP