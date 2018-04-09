AMC

With the conclusion of this latest episode of The Walking Dead, we’re only one week away from the end of season 8. And with the end of the season comes death and destruction, something which started tonight with the death of Negan’s right-hand man. Simon survived a brush with Lucille earlier in the show, only to be outed as traitorous scum by Dwight later on.

That led to a fist fight showdown with Negan, and unfortunately for Simon, his boss apparently still had enough cat lives left to wipe the floor with him and crush his windpipe. People were shook!

NEGAN JUST KILLED SIMON WITHOUT LUCILLE. WHAT A TIME. #TheWalkingDead — Chicharita. (@Woahh_Jennifer) April 9, 2018

But let’s take things back to the start of the episode. The show opened on a weepy tone with Rick finally reading Carl’s letter and shedding some tears. We were right there with him.