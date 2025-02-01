This year began with an array of returning and new TV shows, and guess what? February will be no different. Wilderness survivors, legal movers and shakers, and warring dojos are on tap with much more to offer from both the streaming services and networks.
Here are the must-see shows for February 2025.
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 (Netflix series 2/13)
This series mastered the practice of harnessing several generations like no other show on TV today. The story will also eventually lead into Karate Kid: Legends, but first, the dojos must reckon with the unresolved Sekai Taikai tournament after the death of Kwon. That competition is, of course, merely a framework for lingering beefs, and Daniel LaRusso has been distracted by the tarnishing of Mr. Miyagi’s legacy, but he had better get it together because Terry Silver’s villainy will not quit. In all seriousness, the heightened reality of this karate soap will be missed, as will the ensemble cast who gave us so much and enjoyed these warrior battles while always keeping a little something in the back pocket for the final showdowns.
Yellowjackets: Season 3 (Showtime series 2/14)
After that second season finale, adult Nat has met her end, which will add another layer after younger Nat received the Antler Queen crown back in the woods. That is to say, the stakes remain high in both timelines as Shauna, Misty, Taissa, Van, and Lottie continue their present-day struggles. No word has surfaced yet on the identity of Hilary Swank’s new character, but she really doesn’t look like she’s having a fun time in the above teaser. This survival series still hasn’t revealed secrets about the show’s opening scene, so fingers crossed that this will actually happen soon, but in the meantime, at least we know that the soundtrack will keep throwing out bangers.
The White Lotus: Season 3 (HBO series 2/16)
Well, this satiric series kills somebody every season, but this time, creator Mike White really means it. The show will head to Thailand for “a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” and of course Jennifer Coolidge’s character cannot return this year. Instead, this season’s connecting thread will be Natasha Rothwell, and characters who might or might not die will be portrayed by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Parker Posey. Good luck, y’all.
Zero Day: Season 1 (Netflix series 2/20)
Let’s be honest. It’s an unspoken rule that if an allegorical movie or series is being made, and it involves anything slightly related to our current political situation, then Jesse Plemons must appear. That series checks this box and co-stars Robert De Niro (as an ex-president who helps trace a deadly cyberattack after it kills thousands of U.S. citizens) along with Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, and Matthew Modine and hails from Narcos creator Eric Newman, who never compromises on delivering impactful stories with layers lurking behind their visual flair.
Reacher: Season 3 (Prime Video/Amazon series 2/20)
Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy will surface in Maine to go undercover this season (while adapting Lee Child’s Persuader novel), and sure, that sounds unreasonable for a 6’5″ character, but this show is always fully in on the joke, so we’ll just roll with it. Additionally, Reacher will get smacked around by an even Bigger Guy portrayed by 7’2″ tall Oliver Ritchers, known IRL as “The Dutch Giant.” Man, Neagley is going to have to whip out the arsenal to rescue our hero this time, but this crowd-pleasing adaptation hasn’t missed yet, and this season’s main baddie will be embodied by Anthony Michael Hall. Will Reacher have a new “love interest,” too? Naturally, and that role was scooped up by Sonya Cassidy.
Surface: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series 2/21)
Apple TV+ enjoyed Gugu Mbatha-Raw in The Morning Show so much that they gave her a show to lead. This psychological thriller will follow Sophie’s further unravelling of her past by embedding in the upper echelon of British social circles. This series co-stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who has been great in so many projects (including The Haunting Of Hill House, The Invisible Man, and heck, even Faster) but really should receive more attention, and this series is flat-out gorgeous to behold.
A Thousand Blows: Season 1 (Hulu series 2/21)
Yeah, I know. The Peaky Blinders movie cannot come soon enough, but while we wait, Steven Knight has a new gangster show coming. This series will dive into the underground boxing in 1880s Victorian London, but equally important will be a showcase for another historically reigning gang, the Forty Elephants. This entirely female crime syndicate shoplifted, blackmailed, and seduced to gather loot, which they sold while amassing riches, and considering how Knight crafted the gloriously bonkers Tatiana, watching his take on an entire gang of crafty ladies should be quite a treat. Again, plenty of testosterone will also be on display, including a slight Peaky crossover with Hayden Stagg actor Stephen Graham on hand as formidable fighter Sugar Goodson. Did Graham bulk up for the role? You’d better believe it, and one of the more promising aspects of Knight writing a historically-based series is that he will not sacrifice story for the sake of nitpicky accuracy. Because it was entertaining to kill Billy Kimber before his time, Knight damn well did it, and that same gleeful mayhem is guaranteed in this show, too.
1923: Season 2 (Paramount+ series 2/23)
The ranch is under siege, just like new-times. However, Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story has more to resolve in this second and final season. An especially harrowing winter will also hammer down on Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s characters while Brandan Sklenar’s Spencer becomes ever more important to both the plot and the Dutton family tree. Landman star Michelle Randolph will return as Elizabeth Strafford (looking very armed this season), and Taylor Sheridan’s most enduring prequel series will soon hand the reins to The Madison and perhaps another Yellowstone spin off starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as Beth and Rip, respectively. We’re also currently sitting in the only time period in a handful of years that hasn’t had a Taylor Sheridan show currently running, so when this baby drops, expect Paramount+ to feel the streaming pressure.
Suits: LA: Season 1 (NBC series 2/23)
Thanks to Netflix and bingewatchers everywhere, Suits Fever will continue. This spin off will revolved around a firm led by Ted Black, portrayed by Stephen Amell (Heelz), and his partner, Stewart Lane, portrayed by Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead). The series will begin with the established entertainment-and-criminal law firm in a rocky place, and Ted will call in a trusted old friend to help make things right. That would be Harvey Specter, portrayed by the one-and-only Gabriel Macht. This spin off has paused production due to the LA fires (after recently moving their home base out of Vancouver), but all systems are still a go for the Feb. 23 debut and some IRL famous clientele coming in the near and more distant future. In other words, more legal dramedy will soon be upon us.
Invincible: Season 3 (Prime Video/Amazon series 2/6)
No rest for Mark Grayson. Steven Yeun’s superhero will enter his Blue Suit era (and possibly lean into darkness for real) this season while Walton Goggins’ Cecil will gain a backstory and completely lose Mark’s patience. This season should also deliver more of JK Simmons’ Nolan, and this series could grow positively cataclysmic ahead of the already renewed fourth season. The slow-burn aspect did drag the series down during the second season, and viewers will not be mad to see less teasing and more development. The same goes for House of the Dragon‘s pulled second season punches, so perhaps there’s a lesson there for the streaming future.