This year began with an array of returning and new TV shows, and guess what? February will be no different. Wilderness survivors, legal movers and shakers, and warring dojos are on tap with much more to offer from both the streaming services and networks.

Here are the must-see shows for February 2025.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 (Netflix series 2/13)

This series mastered the practice of harnessing several generations like no other show on TV today. The story will also eventually lead into Karate Kid: Legends, but first, the dojos must reckon with the unresolved Sekai Taikai tournament after the death of Kwon. That competition is, of course, merely a framework for lingering beefs, and Daniel LaRusso has been distracted by the tarnishing of Mr. Miyagi’s legacy, but he had better get it together because Terry Silver’s villainy will not quit. In all seriousness, the heightened reality of this karate soap will be missed, as will the ensemble cast who gave us so much and enjoyed these warrior battles while always keeping a little something in the back pocket for the final showdowns.

Yellowjackets: Season 3 (Showtime series 2/14)

After that second season finale, adult Nat has met her end, which will add another layer after younger Nat received the Antler Queen crown back in the woods. That is to say, the stakes remain high in both timelines as Shauna, Misty, Taissa, Van, and Lottie continue their present-day struggles. No word has surfaced yet on the identity of Hilary Swank’s new character, but she really doesn’t look like she’s having a fun time in the above teaser. This survival series still hasn’t revealed secrets about the show’s opening scene, so fingers crossed that this will actually happen soon, but in the meantime, at least we know that the soundtrack will keep throwing out bangers.

The White Lotus: Season 3 (HBO series 2/16)

Well, this satiric series kills somebody every season, but this time, creator Mike White really means it. The show will head to Thailand for “a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” and of course Jennifer Coolidge’s character cannot return this year. Instead, this season’s connecting thread will be Natasha Rothwell, and characters who might or might not die will be portrayed by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Parker Posey. Good luck, y’all.

Zero Day: Season 1 (Netflix series 2/20)

Let’s be honest. It’s an unspoken rule that if an allegorical movie or series is being made, and it involves anything slightly related to our current political situation, then Jesse Plemons must appear. That series checks this box and co-stars Robert De Niro (as an ex-president who helps trace a deadly cyberattack after it kills thousands of U.S. citizens) along with Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, and Matthew Modine and hails from Narcos creator Eric Newman, who never compromises on delivering impactful stories with layers lurking behind their visual flair.

Reacher: Season 3 (Prime Video/Amazon series 2/20)

Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy will surface in Maine to go undercover this season (while adapting Lee Child’s Persuader novel), and sure, that sounds unreasonable for a 6’5″ character, but this show is always fully in on the joke, so we’ll just roll with it. Additionally, Reacher will get smacked around by an even Bigger Guy portrayed by 7’2″ tall Oliver Ritchers, known IRL as “The Dutch Giant.” Man, Neagley is going to have to whip out the arsenal to rescue our hero this time, but this crowd-pleasing adaptation hasn’t missed yet, and this season’s main baddie will be embodied by Anthony Michael Hall. Will Reacher have a new “love interest,” too? Naturally, and that role was scooped up by Sonya Cassidy.

Surface: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series 2/21)

Apple TV+ enjoyed Gugu Mbatha-Raw in The Morning Show so much that they gave her a show to lead. This psychological thriller will follow Sophie’s further unravelling of her past by embedding in the upper echelon of British social circles. This series co-stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who has been great in so many projects (including The Haunting Of Hill House, The Invisible Man, and heck, even Faster) but really should receive more attention, and this series is flat-out gorgeous to behold.