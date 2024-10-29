When Does ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix‘s The Diplomat isn’t a spooky, Halloween-type bingewatch, but those who know that the show takes wink-wink swings at Keri Russell’s immaculate hair reputation will enjoy the mop-raising spectacle to come.
Russell’s Kate Wyler does not care about that hair because she has much more important things to do like figure out who pulled off a terrorist explosion in the first season finale. The messy hair is also milked for laughs plenty in the upcoming season, which is high comedy for certain people (myself) who live in yoga pants, and if you belong to that camp or at least appreciate that type of wry humor, you might be wondering when this season will drop.
How Does The Diplomat Season 2 Premiere?
All six episodes of The Diplomat‘s second season will stream on Thursday, October 31. Netflix generally releases new seasons at 12:00am PST/3:00am EST, so the time has almost come for Hal to infuriate his wife once more.
Speaking of Hal, do not worry about him. The season’s full trailer already revealed that Hal lives (the dude is a cockroach), which is an honest-to-god fine approach to this season because now we know that there are even more pressing matters to come. Like how Allison Janney might make everybody want to sink into the floor with one withering glance as Vice President Grace Penn. Are you looking forward to it? Good.
The Diplomat‘s second tour comes to Netflix on October 31.