When Does ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix‘s The Diplomat isn’t a spooky, Halloween-type bingewatch, but those who know that the show takes wink-wink swings at Keri Russell’s immaculate hair reputation will enjoy the mop-raising spectacle to come.

Russell’s Kate Wyler does not care about that hair because she has much more important things to do like figure out who pulled off a terrorist explosion in the first season finale. The messy hair is also milked for laughs plenty in the upcoming season, which is high comedy for certain people (myself) who live in yoga pants, and if you belong to that camp or at least appreciate that type of wry humor, you might be wondering when this season will drop.