When Does Tom Hardy’s ‘MobLand’ TV Show Come Out On Paramount Plus?

Tom Hardy will be going the opposite of gangster in Havoc has a detective, but first, he will definitely be on the side of the mob in MobLand. The Guy Ritchie series stars the Venom and Peaky Blinders actor alongside mutual greats including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

Viewers should expect Shakespearean characters and perhaps conversation-based references to match, and Hardy will portray a “handsome” (check) yet “dangerous” (check check) loyal fixer within a mob family war. Details of the where and when are of the utmost importance.