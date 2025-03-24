When Does Tom Hardy’s ‘MobLand’ TV Show Come Out On Paramount Plus?

Tom Hardy will be going the opposite of gangster in Havoc has a detective, but first, he will definitely be on the side of the mob in MobLand. The Guy Ritchie series stars the Venom and Peaky Blinders actor alongside mutual greats including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.
Viewers should expect Shakespearean characters and perhaps conversation-based references to match, and Hardy will portray a “handsome” (check) yet “dangerous” (check check) loyal fixer within a mob family war. Details of the where and when are of the utmost importance.
When Does Tom Hardy’s MobLand come out?
Mar 30 on Paramount+. The first season will contain 10 episodes.
From the series synopsis:
Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.
Mobland stars Hardy, Mirren, and Brosnan along with Lara Pulver, Joanne Froggatt, Mandeep Dhillon, Anson Boon, and Paddy freaking Considine.