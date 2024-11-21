It remains the most fookin’ fitting TV tidbit of the year that Peaky Blinders will achieve “Six Seasons And A Movie” long before Community does. As a result, the continuing Birmingham gangster saga has been filming throughout England, including Birmingham itself, where Cillian Murphy was photographed on a horse and wearing “a dusty black coat” (and probably a Red Right Hand under those gloves) as Tommy Shelby OBE. The Netflix/BBC production has also been active in Bradford’s Little Germany area for the WWII-set chapter directed by Tom Harper and written by series creator Steven Knight.

Mystery roles will be portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson (of Apple TV+’s currently running Silo) and Tim Roth (a talented slo-mo walker from Reservoir Dogs), but which original characters/cast members will be returning, and which won’t? Let’s do this in bulletpoints for Shelby friends, fam, and frenemies:

Ada Thorne: For sure, Sophie Rundle will return as Tommy’s (probably) sole source of unconditional family love.

Arthur Shelby: Unconfirmed, but it doesn’t look good. With the radio silence from production, it would be safe to assume that Paul Anderson’s legal troubles have kept him out of this game. His attorney likely didn’t help by essentially blaming a Boxing Day altercation on… Arthur Shelby.

John Shelby: Nope. Joe Cole’s character died in a hail of mafia bullets in the fourth season. As for his widow, Esme? Hold that thought.

Polly Gray: No. Helen McCrory passed away during early sixth season filming, although we will likely see a tribute of some form. Her spirit will loom too large for the character’s legacy (and that of McCrory) to be ignored.

Michael Gray: No (and yay). Finn Cole’s character was killed by Tommy during the series finale, and honestly, it should have happened sooner.

Finn Shelby: Harry Kirton’s youngest Shelby brother couldn’t keep his mouth shut and got ousted as a rat. Why would he possibly return? He didn’t seem motivated (or competent) enough to execute any comeback chaos.