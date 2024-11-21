It remains the most fookin’ fitting TV tidbit of the year that Peaky Blinders will achieve “Six Seasons And A Movie” long before Community does. As a result, the continuing Birmingham gangster saga has been filming throughout England, including Birmingham itself, where Cillian Murphy was photographed on a horse and wearing “a dusty black coat” (and probably a Red Right Hand under those gloves) as Tommy Shelby OBE. The Netflix/BBC production has also been active in Bradford’s Little Germany area for the WWII-set chapter directed by Tom Harper and written by series creator Steven Knight.
Mystery roles will be portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson (of Apple TV+’s currently running Silo) and Tim Roth (a talented slo-mo walker from Reservoir Dogs), but which original characters/cast members will be returning, and which won’t? Let’s do this in bulletpoints for Shelby friends, fam, and frenemies:
Ada Thorne: For sure, Sophie Rundle will return as Tommy’s (probably) sole source of unconditional family love.
Arthur Shelby: Unconfirmed, but it doesn’t look good. With the radio silence from production, it would be safe to assume that Paul Anderson’s legal troubles have kept him out of this game. His attorney likely didn’t help by essentially blaming a Boxing Day altercation on… Arthur Shelby.
John Shelby: Nope. Joe Cole’s character died in a hail of mafia bullets in the fourth season. As for his widow, Esme? Hold that thought.
Polly Gray: No. Helen McCrory passed away during early sixth season filming, although we will likely see a tribute of some form. Her spirit will loom too large for the character’s legacy (and that of McCrory) to be ignored.
Michael Gray: No (and yay). Finn Cole’s character was killed by Tommy during the series finale, and honestly, it should have happened sooner.
Finn Shelby: Harry Kirton’s youngest Shelby brother couldn’t keep his mouth shut and got ousted as a rat. Why would he possibly return? He didn’t seem motivated (or competent) enough to execute any comeback chaos.
Lizzie Shelby: Unconfirmed. Natasha O’Keeffe hit the road as Tommy’s second wife late in the sixth season, although it would be nice to see her thriving or at least enjoying several stiff drinks.
Esme Shelby-Lee: Unconfirmed. However, if any Shelby wife appears primed for a return, it would be Aimee-Ffion Edwards’ gypsy, who is useful in a pinch for the inside dish on any intentional curses.
Linda Shelby: No? Kate Phillips’ role is surely dependent upon whether Paul Anderson returns as Arthur (see above).
Grace Shelby’s Ghost: Unconfirmed, but it would be unusual if Tommy didn’t spend a few scenes talking aloud to Annabelle Wallis’ character.
Duke Shelby: Conrad Khan portrayed Tommy’s illegitimate son, but theories abound that Barry Keoghan is stepping in as the aged-up version.
Charles Shelby: Billy Jenkins is probably too young to return as Tommy and Grace’s son after a time jump, although a replacement hasn’t been publicized.
Alfie Solomons: A surprise appearance from Tom Hardy feels obligatory for loyalists, although Netflix and Knight are staying deliciously mum.
May Carleton: Tom Hardy’s IRL wife, Charlotte Riley, would be missed if she didn’t appear with some horse-related wisdom.
Stephen Graham: Yup. Count him in as Hayden Stagg once more (Graham will also soon appear in Knight’s A Thousand Blows about another infamous gang).
Johnny Dogs: Packy Lee is still going to be on hand to make you wonder about his many wives, including one named Esmerelda.
Curly: Ian Peck will remain the most eager gatherer of hand grenades in Birmingham. Clearly, he’ll do whatever is needed.
Charlie Strong: Yep, Ned Dennehy will embody the Shelby uncle and Peaky bloke.
Jeremiah Jesus: Sadly, no return from the street preacher. Actor Benjamin Zephaniah passed away in late 2023 after suffering a brain tumor.
Isaiah Jesus: Jordan Bolger left the series after the fourth season, and Daryl McCormack hasn’t yet been confirmed to return as Jeremiah’s son, and he previously suggested that he was out of the loop.
Gina Gray: It’s highly doubtful that we will see Anya Taylor-Joy reprise her unpopular role, given Taylor-Joy’s packed schedule and Michael Gray’s death.
Sir Oswald Mosely and Lady Diana Mosley: Against the backdrop of WWII, there’s near zero chance that Sam Claflin and Amber Anderson would not return to bow to fascism, especially after Hitler attended the wedding.
The Peaky Blinders movie (which is still untitled) will release in late 2025 or early 2026.