When Is HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ Series Coming Out?

Velma Dinkley is currently getting people talking about HBO Max’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo movie that arrived on October 4. There’s plenty of fodder for discussion too, given that everyone’s favorite brain of the gang has finally been canonized as gay after James Gunn confirmed that he wrote the character (in his Scooby-Doo movies of the aughts) as “explicitly gay,” but “the studio just kept watering it down” before introducing her boyfriend in the second movie. The current HBO Max project, however, stands separate from the new TV series that will eventually arrive.

The second, more Velma-focused project hails from executive producer Mindy Kaling, who will also voice the lead character in the adult animated series. Simply titled, Velma, the lead character also takes a different approach to the character than we’ve seen in the past. Kaling has warned that the show will cause some people to “freak out” because the lead character is South Asian. And back in May of this year, Kaling insisted, “I don’t care!”

"You’ve hopefully noticed by now, my Velma is South Asian. And if people freak out about that, I don't care!" – @mindykaling #WBDUpfront 📸 | Getty pic.twitter.com/qEejB2UDn9 — Warner Bros. Discovery Ad Sales (@WBDAdSales) May 18, 2022

As of now, however, no firm release date has been set for this series, but fingers are crossed for late 2022. In addition, the show will be featured at the upcoming New York Comic-Con event where Warner Bros. Discovery will show off some fresh goods. While we wait for more news, though, there’s always plenty of Velma in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.