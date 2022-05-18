Mindy Kaling’s upcoming project VELMA will feature a much more adult approach to the Scooby gang, which famously caused some backlash when it was announced last year.

At the Warner Bros Discover Upfront presentation this week, Kaling gave a first look at her new series, which is heading to HBO Max this year. “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian,” Kaling said. “If people freak out about that, I don’t care.” Kaling added that if a dog can solve crimes, then her Velma can be brown. Besides, the pup won’t be in the show anyway.

"You’ve hopefully noticed by now, my Velma is South Asian. And if people freak out about that, I don't care!" – @mindykaling #WBDUpfront 📸 | Getty pic.twitter.com/qEejB2UDn9 — Warner Bros. Discovery Ad Sales (@WBDAdSales) May 18, 2022

Kaling also unveiled a first look at the show, which is intended to be for more mature audiences. In the first look there is a pretty graphic still of the series featuring a woman with her skull cut open, and another woman (Daphne?) seemingly naked. Seems like this show will be a wild ride. Kaling will also voice the titular character, in addition to executive producing.

First look at the adult animated series "VELMA," which reimagines the beloved Scooby-Doo character, presented onstage at the #WBDUpfront by creator Mindy Kaling 📷: @Beet_TV pic.twitter.com/g9itGMyilx — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) May 18, 2022

The series is one of a handful of adult animation shows coming to HBO Max this year: Clone High will also be rebooted with the original creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence, along with a new Pete Davidson-led series Fired On Mars, in addition to the very popular Harley Quinn series.