When Is ‘Detroiters’ Streaming On Netflix?

I Think You Should Leave? More like I think you should watch Detroiters — and it’s about to be easier than ever.

The delightfully fun Comedy Central series, starring real-life best friends Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson (they also created the show with Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly), will be available to stream on Netflix beginning October 15.

UPDATE: Detroiters isn’t being added to Netflix after all. No reason was given.

Detroiters only ran for two seasons in 2017-2018. But it’s found a second life through memes, fan campaigns for another season, and the endearing chemistry between Robinson and Richardson as Tim Cramblin and Sam Duvet, who work together at an advertising agency in Detroit. The show also stars Shawntay Dalon, Lailani Ledesma, and Conner O’Malley.

But seriously, are we getting more Detroiters, and if so, when? “A hundred percent we’d want to go back,” Richardson told Comic Book in 2021. “I love Detroiters so much, and there was so much more that we want to do with it. He added that the show got “clipped off the tree before it was fully bare,” and while he’s “very proud” of the two seasons they did make, “I’m also curious to what we would have done had we done more, and we still want to do more.”

Watch Detroiters on Netflix! Then maybe we’ll get another season.